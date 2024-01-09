Pacific Blue To Power Australian Open 2024 With 100% Renewable Energy

100 per cent renewable energy generator and retailer Pacific Blue will power the upcoming Australian Open as the Official Renewable Energy Partner of the Australian Open and Tennis Australia in 2024.

The partnership will see Pacific Blue supply all of the Australian Open’s electricity needs at Melbourne Park with 100 per cent renewable energy generated from its wind farm in Portland, Victoria.

“We are proud to partner with Pacific Blue to source 100 per cent renewable electricity for Australian Open 2024,” Tennis Australia’s chief commercial officer Cedric Cornelis said.

“We are working hard on climate action across the entire organisation, and this is a wonderful opportunity to help us reach our goals – although we recognise there’s still so much work to be done”.

“With more than three decades at the forefront of Australia’s renewable energy transition, Pacific Blue is a natural partner for Tennis Australia. Its ‘Clean Energy, Now’ campaign seamlessly aligns with Tennis Australia’s commitment to the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework”.

Domenic Capomolla, Pacific Blue’s chief executive officer, said the partnership demonstrated Tennis Australia’s leadership across world sport in taking tangible steps to mitigate the impacts of climate change. “While many organisations are talking about what they are going to do in the future, Pacific Blue has only ever generated renewable energy and is leading the energy transition now. We are excited to work with Tennis Australia and the AO, who are getting on with making real change today, and we’re looking forward to supporting them to become one of the first major sporting events in Australia to source the entirety of their electricity through renewables”.

“Like a winning doubles pair, this partnership shows what is possible when like-minded organisations who are committed to real action rather than just promises join forces for a better future,” he said.

Key highlights of the partnership include a consistent supply of renewable energy to Tennis Australia’s National Tennis Centre at Melbourne Park and Albert Reserve throughout the year, and the transfer of standalone Large-scale Generation Certificates (LGCs) to Tennis Australia. These LGCs are originated from Pacific Blue’s wind farms near Portland in Victoria and amount to 100 per cent of the electricity needed for AO 2024.