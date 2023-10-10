OzTAM Nabs Karen Halligan from KPMG

Following an extensive and rigorous local and international search, the OzTAM Board has announced Karen Halligan as its new CEO.

Halligan is a highly experienced and respected senior executive in the Australian media and marketing industry, with more than 25 years experience in senior client, media owner and agency roles. She joins OzTAM from KPMG where she has spent almost six years and is partner – KPMG Customer specialising in marketing, martech and media advisory.

Halligan’s extensive experience includes working client-side at Coca-Cola as media manager and several years working with leading media agencies, including managing director of Zenith, and senior management roles with Mediacom, Slingshot Media, and Bohemia Group, and she was National Commercial and Operations Director at SCA.

“The Board and I are delighted that Karen will join OzTAM as its next CEO. It is her unique combination of experience that makes Karen the perfect choice to lead OzTAM through its next exciting phase” said OzTAM independent chair, Mark Buckman.

“Karen has an impeccable reputation and tremendous senior experience across agency, client, media owner and consulting. OzTAM is in the midst of its own transformation which began with the launch of VOZ in May, and the commencement of VOZ Streaming next year. Karen brings the perfect blend of skills and experience to lead OzTAM forward with the nation’s most progressive and world-leading measurement system and the only broadcast Total TV single source of truth to assist marketers achieve their business objectives”.

“In the past week* Total TV, including broadcast TV and BVOD, reached 20.01 million people and Australians are consuming almost 38 million hours^ of BVOD content every week, demonstrating the incredible strength of television to reach and engage viewers across platforms.”

Commenting on her appointment, Halligan said “I am incredibly excited to join the OzTAM team at this pivotal moment in time. The opportunity to join a team that is transforming to deliver a globally leading and evolving measurement solution, underpinned by new technology, was just too good to pass up”

“During my time in the industry, and more recently at KPMG, I have been working closely with clients to understand and demonstrate the importance of measuring marketing and the returns derived from these investments. The opportunity to leverage the OzTAM data to position marketing as an investment and not just a cost will be at the forefront of my mind as we continue to front into a rapidly evolving media industry.”

“Karen replaces interim CEO, Dorus van den Biezenbos who has done an outstanding job leading OzTAM since taking the reins in July. The Board thanks Dorus for his significant contribution and is delighted that he will continue as a consultant to OzTAM.” said Buckman.

Halligan’s appointment is effective from 27 November 2023.