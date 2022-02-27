Outbrain Announces ‘Unveil 2022’ Event To Help Marketers Grapple With Latest Trends

Open web recommendation platform, Outbrain, has today announced its annual advertising innovation conference Unveil 2022 will take place virtually on March 17 at 3pm (AEDT).

Across the 45-minute session, this year’s event will focus on the current trends in direct-to-consumer marketing. Unveil will cover the biggest opportunity for marketers: engaging with customers on the open web.

With a rapid increase in online shopping seen across the pandemic, brands and marketers are at risk of being left behind if they don’t use the appropriate technology to connect with audiences.

Outbrain has seen this trend and has been working to help brands and marketers grow their business with advertising technology that drives discovery results.

The annual digital innovation roadshow will provide an in-depth and exclusive look into this topic while revealing the latest integrated digital technology to be showcased at Outbrain.

Attendees can expect discussions on multiple themes such as brand creativity, marketing simplicity, and campaign performance.

Under the theme of “performance” this event will provide a glimpse at never-before-seen products and advertising technology from Outbrain that helps grow business and find customers online.

The “simplicity” theme will be highlighted through innovations directly relating to improving advertising communications such as title suggestions to support campaign management and foster user engagement.

Focusing on “creativity” as their final theme, Outbrain’s solutions will explore new and original technology across platform and multimedia that focuses on the creative and landing page optimisation.

“Unveil is a key event for advertisers. It’s Outbrain’s chance to share our most exciting innovations and new platform capabilities as an opportunity for advertisers to learn about new tools and platform features designed to help them stay ahead of the game,” said Outbrain chief revenue officer, Eytan Galai.

Managing director APAC and growth markets, Andrew Burke, added, “It’s been a year full of marketing and technological feats across our industry.

“I’m looking forward to delving into topics such as the use of high-quality in-stream video inventory such as Video Intelligence AG (VI) to support our brand advertisers.

“I’m mostly keen to share what is an increasingly important platform in your digital marketing arsenal that helps you invest in direct-to-consumer marketing and ultimately gives your business more leads.

“Unveil 2022 will be about how your brand can innovate and adapt to new dynamics. It will be about connecting with your audience in fresh ways.

“The event is not just a recap of the trends but an exploration of what the future might hold for brands.”

Unveil 2022 will be a fully virtual event featuring Outbrain’s creativity, performance and simplicity solutions.

You can register for the event here.