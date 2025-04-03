Origin Launches ‘All Kinds of Useful’ Platform To Rewire Public Perception Of Utilities Via Special

Origin is looking to change the way Australians see their utility company, by launching a new brand platform, which will serve as an organising idea across the whole business.

Developed in partnership with creative agency Special, ‘All Kinds of Useful’ aims to reposition Origin as the utility provider making things easier, simpler and more useful – from simplifying customer service, helping people electrify their home or business, and everything in between.

With a growing range of services under the Origin banner, from energy to internet, Origin is out to change the entrenched perception of big companies as being unhelpful. Origin seeks to counter this by delivering useful solutions and service – provided through tangible support for customers.

“We’ve listened to Australians about their perceptions of energy and utility providers, and we’re on a journey to change them and to show up differently for our customers and Australia,” said Origin’s chief marketing officer, Catherine Anderson.

“All Kinds of Useful is a powerful platform to help shape everything we do – including how we design our products and services, how we communicate, and how we find the right solutions.”

“Making things simpler, easier, and more useful can be transformative, and our campaign aims to playfully showcase how this can be achieved with the flick of a switch. These transitions also reflect our own transformation from a utility company to a truly useful company.”

The campaign, which launched 23 March, imagines a world made more useful with the flick of a switch – from a confusing parking sign made clear, to a solar-powered dog kennel.

The ‘Useful’ switch carries through into Outdoor and Social, where simple executions hero all the ways Origin is leaving ‘Usual’ behind in pursuit of ‘Useful’.

“When Origin first started talking to us we were inspired by their ambition. They were quick to acknowledge that dealing with large service providers can be frustrating and were unwavering in their desire to run head-on at that perception and work to change it – making Origin feel as useful as the utilities they provide,” said Bec Stambanis, chief strategy officer and partner at Special.

The launch campaign includes film for broadcast, BVOD and social, and the static and CGI switch executions across OOH and social.

