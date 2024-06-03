Orchard Promotes Hannah Bissex To Managing Partner, Health

Orchard has promoted practice lead, Hannah Bissex to the newly created role of managing partner – Health, to support and further strengthen the agency’s award-winning healthcare marketing division.

Lead image: Hannah Bissex, managing partner – health, Orchard

Initially joining Orchard in 2015 as a group account director, Bissex has been instrumental to the agency’s success, seeing Orchard named one of the most effective Australian healthcare agencies over the last 10 years.

Most recently, Bissex has helped to expand Orchard’s medical education offering – which has already grown by 20 per cent in just one year. Throughout her career, Bissex has held positions both in the UK and Australia and worked across industry-leading clients including GSK, Boehringer Ingelheim, Biogen, and Roche, and launched some of the largest and most iconic healthcare campaigns in all areas of health, including oncology, analgesia, cardiology, respiratory, haematology, and animal health.

In her new role as managing partner – health, Bissex will be responsible for setting both the vision and growth for Orchard health, expanding Orchard’s footprint into medical education, and working with industry-leading brands to design and build connected medical experiences.

“Navigating the realm of health requires more than just expertise; it demands commercial acumen, the ability to lead diverse teams, and a deep understanding of therapeutic areas. Hannah possesses all of these qualities and more. Her calm, compassionate demeanour coupled with her relentless drive to ‘make stuff happen’ sets her apart,” said Wai Kwok, CEO, Orchard Group.

“Her dedication to her clients and her team is unwavering and I have every confidence in Hannah’s ability to lead us into the future”.

“It’s an interesting time in health. There are unique changes happening across the landscape which are shifting the way businesses need to operate, but it brings me a lot of excitement. I’m really looking forward to pushing the boundaries not just for Orchard, but for our clients in the health sector, to ensure we’re constantly three steps ahead. Because, there is always a better solution, a better approach, and a smarter way of doing things which will bring increased value and effective outcomes for our clients,” said Hannah Bissex.