Optus Sport Launches ‘Fall In Love With Football’ Campaign For Valentine’s Day
By Kathleen Farmilo
Optus Sports has launched a new Valentine’s day campaign urging customers to fall in love with football.

The campaign is comprised of Valentine’s Day themed puns, graphics, and videos across the Optus Sport platform and social channels.

Corin Dimopolous, Optus Sport’s Head of TV and Content, said, “We all know that our one true love is football, but this can often get a lot of fans in trouble this time of the year.”

“We just wanted to remind fans not to forget about their significant other this Valentine’s weekend, which might give them a little extra time watching their favourite teams.”

Richard Bayliss and the Countdown To Kick-Off team are embracing Valentine’s spirit on Saturday evening at 10pm AEDT. The show will be hosted from a Valentine’s themed studio and will feature Mark Schwarzer, John Aloisi, Michael Brides and Scott McDonald dressed in their best ‘rose ceremony’ outfits.

The show will air before Leicester’s match against Liverpool.

In addition to their ‘Fall In Love With Football’ campaign, Optus Sport will also be offering football fanatics a limited time only Mid-Season Football Pass, which means a 6-Month Subscription for just $68 on a compatible device.

With the 6-Month Subscription, fans can watch the Premier League title race, as well as the final rounds of the UEFA Champions League, the entire UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Euro 2020 campaign.

