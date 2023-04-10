Optus Sport Celebrates 100 Days Until Women’s World Cup

Optus Sport is celebrating 100 days to go until the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

Optus Sport is the official broadcaster of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia – a total of 49 of the 64 matches will be exclusive to Optus Sport.

The streaming platform will also be offering full matches live and on-demand, to mini-matches and highlights.

Optus Sport has been a champion of promoting and broadcasting women’s football since 2019 with its coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and the Barclays FA Women’s Super League (WSL).

Head of Optus Sport Howard Rees said: “The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ is just 100 days away and with Optus Sport you can watch the 32 teams in action across every single one of the 64 matches live and on demand.

“Optus Sport prides itself on being a champion of women’s sport and broadcasting talent and we cannot wait until the tournament kicks off on 20 July.

“As we countdown to the tournament we will have further announcements about our full talent line up, which will include a range of current and former players and coaches.”

The opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ between New Zealand and Norway takes place on 20 July in Auckland, and you can watch it on Optus Sport.

Optus Sport is available to subscribers across mobile and tablet apps, desktop or at home on the big screen via a compatible Smart TV, gaming consoles and media streaming devices. Find out more at sport.optus.com.au.