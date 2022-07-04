Optus Sport Becomes Official Aussie Broadcaster Of Spanish LaLiga

BARCELONA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 27: Barcelona supporters during the UEFA Champions League group F match between FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund at Camp Nou on November 27, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/MB Media/Getty Images)
Alex Anyfantis
By Alex Anyfantis
Live streaming service Optus Sport will be showing all major games of the Spanish La Liga Santander and the LaLiga SmartBank, giving football fans an extra reason to become subscribers.

The Spanish Football League is considered one of the greatest in the world, containing the likes of European champions Real Madrid, Catalan giants FC Barcelona, Madrid rivals Atletico and a number of other highly successful teams, both locally and internationally, such as Valencia, Villarreal, Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla.

Additionally, it has been a lucrative destination for many Aussie professionals, with Socceroos goalkeeper Mat Ryan currently playing at Real Sociedad and winger Awer Mabil recently being transferred to Cadiz CF.

Many Aussie legends made Spain their home in the past, such as John Aloisi, who played for Osasuna and Deportivo Alaves and Aurelio Vidmar who was a CD Tenerife player.

Some of the greatest personas tied to the sport are playing in the LaLiga, with Real Madrid having a star-studded line-up including the likes of Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Thibault Courtois, while FC Barcelona have Ansu Fati, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sergio Busquets in their ranks.

The deal will see Optus Sport broadcast 380 games per season from the Spanish League live and on demand in full 1080 HD definition. The deal also includes a number of select matches from the LaLiga SmartBank, the Spanish Second Division.

Optus Sport vice president TV, Content and Product Development, Clive Dickens, made the following statement regarding the announcement: “We are delighted to announce that Optus Sport has secured these exclusive LaLiga rights here in Australia.

“The addition of Spain’s top professional league to Optus Sport’s line-up of premium rights shows our continued commitment to acquiring the world’s best football, that our customers love. We look forward to bringing an unprecedented level of LaLiga coverage to Australian fans and partnering with them to significantly expand interest in LaLiga.”

LaLiga’s audiovisual director, Melcior Soler, added: “At LaLiga we always look for best-in-class partners to deliver Spanish football to fans everywhere. Our agreement with Optus Sport ensures people in Australia will be able to enjoy LaLiga to the fullest. This is going to be even more important now to fans down under with some of Australia´s top talent represented in LaLiga clubs”.

The deal sees Optus acquire the rights of yet another major football competition, creating a great platform for all faithful followers of the sport. This announcement comes hot of the heels of the agreement that the broadcaster made to obtain the exclusive rights for all UEFA EURO 2024 games in Australia.

These will be added to Optus Sports’ already stellar line-up, which includes the Premier League and Women’s Premier League, the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers and the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers.

This year’s LaLiga season is set to kick off on the weekend of 13-14 of August.

