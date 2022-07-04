Optimising Commits To Environmental Support As Part Of 1% For The Planet Movement

Optimising Commits To Environmental Support As Part Of 1% For The Planet Movement
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Independent SEO agency Optimising has further reinforced its commitment to the environment by being part of 1% for the Planet, on the back of it gaining B Corp Certification last year.

Optimising continues to walk the walk around environment sustainability by being part of the global movement, which inspires businesses and individuals to support environmental solutions through annual membership and everyday actions.

1% for the Planet also advises its business members on their giving strategies, certifying donations and amplifying the impact of its network. In its own words, 1% for the Planet brings people together to increase smart environmental giving, offering both individual and business memberships.

Optimising is a business member and commits to donating 1% of its revenue each financial year to causes verified by 1% for the Planet. Aside from regular donations, the agency has used it as an opportunity to get involved with organisations that are also part of the local community, doing great things for the environment.

James Richardson, Co Founder of Optimising said joining such a program is an important part of the agency’s ethos, which prides itself on giving back to the community through organisations like CERES, Oz Harvest, and the Climate Council, while also offering an opportunity to engage its team in some great causes.

“We have always been really passionate about having a genuine impact on the environment. It’s deeply embedded in our personal and professional values. So, as Optimising has continued to grow, 1% for the Planet seemed like the perfect opportunity to give back and connect with causes that have real impact. We have funded some great projects for other partners of the movement, like Yarra River Keepers whose work helps to preserve our local Yarra River,” he said.

“Being part of a movement like this also serves as an example to our colleagues, clients and community about genuinely positive ways to have an impact on our environment. We would really encourage others to consider it.”

1% for the Planet CEO, Kate Williams, said: “Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment and only 5% of that comes from businesses. The planet needs bigger support than this, and our growing network of member businesses is doing its valuable part to increase giving and support on the ground outcomes. We’re excited to welcome Optimising to our global movement of over 3,800 businesses.”

Optimising’s commitment to the environment and 1% for the Planet is further reinforced by its B Corp Certification. After undergoing a rigorous two-year process it gained its B Corp Certification in 2021, where it was required to meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability.

Please login with linkedin to comment

1% for the planet optimising

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]