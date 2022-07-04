Optimising Commits To Environmental Support As Part Of 1% For The Planet Movement

Independent SEO agency Optimising has further reinforced its commitment to the environment by being part of 1% for the Planet, on the back of it gaining B Corp Certification last year.

Optimising continues to walk the walk around environment sustainability by being part of the global movement, which inspires businesses and individuals to support environmental solutions through annual membership and everyday actions.

1% for the Planet also advises its business members on their giving strategies, certifying donations and amplifying the impact of its network. In its own words, 1% for the Planet brings people together to increase smart environmental giving, offering both individual and business memberships.

Optimising is a business member and commits to donating 1% of its revenue each financial year to causes verified by 1% for the Planet. Aside from regular donations, the agency has used it as an opportunity to get involved with organisations that are also part of the local community, doing great things for the environment.

James Richardson, Co Founder of Optimising said joining such a program is an important part of the agency’s ethos, which prides itself on giving back to the community through organisations like CERES, Oz Harvest, and the Climate Council, while also offering an opportunity to engage its team in some great causes.

“We have always been really passionate about having a genuine impact on the environment. It’s deeply embedded in our personal and professional values. So, as Optimising has continued to grow, 1% for the Planet seemed like the perfect opportunity to give back and connect with causes that have real impact. We have funded some great projects for other partners of the movement, like Yarra River Keepers whose work helps to preserve our local Yarra River,” he said.

“Being part of a movement like this also serves as an example to our colleagues, clients and community about genuinely positive ways to have an impact on our environment. We would really encourage others to consider it.”

1% for the Planet CEO, Kate Williams, said: “Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment and only 5% of that comes from businesses. The planet needs bigger support than this, and our growing network of member businesses is doing its valuable part to increase giving and support on the ground outcomes. We’re excited to welcome Optimising to our global movement of over 3,800 businesses.”

Optimising’s commitment to the environment and 1% for the Planet is further reinforced by its B Corp Certification. After undergoing a rigorous two-year process it gained its B Corp Certification in 2021, where it was required to meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability.