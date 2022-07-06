Oporto Partners With Creative Agency Poem

Oporto Partners With Creative Agency Poem
Sydney based, 25-person independent creative comms agency Poem has been appointed by  restaurant chain Oporto as its lead comms agency partner.

Working alongside media agency, Mindshare, Poem’s creative earned media remit with the brand will include comms strategy, PR, social media strategy and management, influencer and content.

Poem managing director and co-founder, Rob Lowe, said: “We are delighted to be working with Oporto; an iconic Australian brand with strong values, great tasting food and a Bondi heritage associated with fun lifestyles in the sun.

“The Oporto marketing team is highly energised and has some strong growth plans, so we’re looking forward to working with them to refresh the brand and bring Oporto to new audiences and old fans.”

The seven-year-old agency has had another strong year of growth and new business wins due its consumer-first, more creative and ‘deeply human’ approach to PR, social and content.

Poem’s other clients include the likes of Nespresso, Playstation, Impossible Foods, Krispy Kreme, TEDxSydney and Place Management NSW.

