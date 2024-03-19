oOh!media’s Premium Sydney Network Breaks Ground In Woollahra

oOh!media’s Premium Sydney Network Breaks Ground In Woollahra
oOh!media has broken ground on its Premium Sydney network, with the first bus shelters now installed in Woollahra, one of Australia’s most affluent local government areas.

Set to go live in April, Woollahra is an integral part of oOh!’s Premium Sydney offering—a fully digital out-of-home network that, upon completion, will enable brands to reach commuters through large-format and full-motion Anamorphic screens and a network of small-format digital portraits in the CBD and eastern suburbs.

Funded by oOh!, Woollahra’s new digital street furniture network features 77 state-of-the-art LED screens powered entirely by renewable energy and strategically placed across 10 eastern suburbs: Double Bay, Bellevue Hill, Darling Point, Point Piper, Vaucluse, Watsons Bay, Rose Bay, Paddington, Woollahra and Edgecliff. The network of new bus shelters and the refurbishment of existing non-heritage ones will provide high-quality infrastructure for residents and commuters, including giving them access to valuable community information.

With a median salary of $250,000 and property prices 3.7 times higher than Sydney’s median, Woollahra presents advertisers with the opportunity to access and connect with some of the most affluent audiences in the country, ensuring advertisers effectively engage their target audience to make brands unmissable.

Also joining the Premium Sydney network will be the soon-to-be-launched Sydney Metro City & Southwest line, reaching commuters at eight new strategically positioned CBD stations – Barangaroo, Martin Place, Gadigal (Pitt Street), Crows Nest, Victoria Cross (North Sydney), Waterloo and new Metro platforms at Central and Sydenham; and the exclusive Sydney Metro Martin Place precinct – which will be home to Macquarie’s global headquarters, vibrant and diverse retail and premium dining spaces and a new underground connection for Martin Place Station customers.

“Woollahra demonstrates our continued commitment to make public spaces better by investing in high quality street furniture infrastructure for the benefit of all citizens commuting or living in this exclusive part of eastern Sydney,” said Robbie Dery, chief commercial operating officer at oOh!.

“We are now well advanced in construction and excited about how it, combined with Sydney Metro and the Metro Martin Place will combine as part of the Sydney Premium network to deliver advertisers the most premium audiences with just one Out of Home supplier”.




