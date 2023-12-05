oOh!media Nabs Lisa Green From ASX Group

oOh!media has appointed former ASX Group head of human resources, Lisa Green (lead image), as chief people and culture officer.

Experienced in leading business transformation initiatives at times of significant growth, Green will head the delivery of oOh!’s strategy across its 900-strong team, including key responsibility for oOh!’s values and DEI objectives.

With over 25 years in HR, employee relations and vendor management, she joins after more than eight years at the ASX where she led diversity, learning and development, recruitment, performance management, compensation and benefit structures, HR policies and systems, employee alignment and engagement initiatives.

Green also has extensive local and international experience in the financial services sector, holding senior positions with Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan in Sydney and New York.

“Lisa’s strong strategic leadership will be instrumental in the delivery of our wider business strategy, broader digital transformational program and ambitious growth plans,” said Cathy O’Connor, CEO at oOh!

“With core competencies in change management, stakeholder engagement and leadership development, she has a strong record in supporting organisational growth and will be the custodian of key cultural programs. I’m delighted to welcome someone of Lisa’s calibre to oOh!.”

“While I may be new to the media industry, as a large, dynamic and transformative business that leads its sector, oOh! presents exciting opportunities to bring my experience and passions for creating high-performance cultures that foster collaboration, innovation and excellence, to the fore. Cathy has a clear people and culture vision and I look forward to working with her in further developing how we attract, retain and develop its brilliant team,” said Green.

Lisa Green will start at oOh! in the new year.