oOh!media Extends 17 Year Partnership With Victoria’s Department of Transport & Planning

oOh!media has extended its 17-year partnership with Victoria’s Department of Transport and Planning, securing a major long-term renewal of Australia’s largest single street furniture contract that stretches across metropolitan Melbourne.

As part of the renewed agreement, oOh! will continue to manage advertising services, cleaning, maintenance, construction and installation of the approximately 5,000 bus shelters located within the CBD and across Greater Melbourne.

oOh! will also launch one of the biggest Out of Home street furniture transformations ever, including the conversion of hundreds of classic format panels to state-of-the-art digital LED screens.

“This multi-year extension of our long term partnership with Victoria’s Department of Transport and Planning continues oOh!’s purpose to make public spaces better by delivering high quality street infrastructure, important community information and advertising services across Melbourne for the benefit of all citizens for years to come,” said Cathy O’Connor, oOh! CEO.

“Melbourne is the largest populated city in the country*, and in line with our strategy to lead the Out of Home sector to a digital-first future, we have ambitious goals to further invest in growing our digital screen network across the city to provide advertisers with more innovative ways to connect with audiences at scale”.

For the past 17 years, oOh! has ensured advertiser-funded street furniture is professionally cleaned and maintained for the benefit of all Victorians, helping drive the economy with local jobs and working alongside organisations such as Victoria Police and Ask Izzy on critical initiatives to support vulnerable citizens.