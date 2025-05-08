OOH Talent Honoured At 2025 Outdoor Media Association Industry Awards

The best in Out of Home were recognised last night at the 2025 Outdoor Media Association (OMA) Industry Awards, held at Crown Sydney.

It was a night of energy, celebration and recognition, shining a spotlight on the people who make the Out of Home industry thrive.

The Awards recognise professionals whose commitment, creativity and innovation continue to raise the bar.

More than 90 nominations were received this year, proof of the strength and growth of the OMA’s membership base.

“The atmosphere at Crown last night was electric. The Industry Awards are a rare moment for Out of Home to hit pause, come together, and celebrate our people. Congratulations to all our winners and finalists whose passion and creativity keeps our industry moving forward,” said OMA CEO Elizabeth McIntyre.

In addition, former JCDecaux CEO Steve O’Connor and the late Keith Forbes, formerly of Buckle Brothers, were inducted into the OMA Hall of Fame.

“Both are incredibly deserving, having contributed so much to the Out of Home industry. The moving tributes from industry stalwarts last night are a testament to the strength of their legacy, one that continues to shape what we see today,” McIntyre added.

Finalists and winners were chosen by judges:

Adam Cadwallader, Managing Director, Motio;

Brad Bishopp, CEO, Bishopp;

Cathy O’Connor, CEO, oOh!media;

Charles Parry-Okeden, Independent Chair of the OMA and MOVE;

Ged Hart, Managing Director, Total Outdoor Media (TOM);

Kirrily Hirst, Director of Sales, GoTransit;

Kirsty Dollisson, Managing Director, TorchMedia.

The winners across 15 categories and Hall of Fame inductees are as follows:

Emerging Leader Award

Alex Hobbs – oOh!media

OMA Industry Award

Michael Cali – oOh!media

Excellence in Innovation Award

Sabarish Chirakkal – VMO

Outstanding Service Award

NSW | Two Winners: Adam Cadwallader – Motio Excellence in Innovation.jpg Jason Bell – oOh!media

QLD | Chris Tyquin – goa Billboards

VIC | Danielle Cameron – VMO

SA | Mark Williams – oOh!media

WA | Phil Dada – GoTransit Media Group

Rising Star Award

NSW I Brendan Murphy – Motio

QLD I Samantha Shakspeare – Bishopp Outdoor Advertising

VIC I Kate Sproule – oOh!media

SA I Maddison Caputo – oOh!media

WA I Dominic Driscoll – oOh!media

Excellence in Design & Construction

The Icon (Melbourne): JCDecaux & Hanlon Industries

Excellence in Field Work & WHS

Fernando Alfeirao, QMS Media

Hall of Fame

Keith Forbes (post-humous)

Steve O’Connor (former CEO JCDecaux)