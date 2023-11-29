oOh!Media Fuses People & Performance At National Annual Revenue & Growth Conference

oOh!media brought together more than 260 of its sales, operations, commercial, marketing, finance and leadership teams last week for its national annual revenue and growth conference.

Held over two days at the picturesque Rydges Resort in Hunter Valley, the event ‘Fusing people and performance’ focussed on how to build a high-performance mindset and how it can be applied to oOh!’s strategy.

oOh! is Australia’s largest out of home media company and was recently named national media sales team of the year at the Media i Awards.

The conference heard from guest speakers including former international director of sports marketing at NIKE and leadership mentor, Ben Crowe, whose session ‘The power of perspective’ provided valuable insights into developing purpose, connection, and performance mindsets.

Anna Gannon from Kari Foundation delivered a keynote on ‘Weaving reconciliation into workplace culture’, while The Brolga Dance Academy added an immersive touch with traditional dances and performances.

oOh! CEO Cathy O’Connor, chief growth and revenue officer Paul Sigaloff, and other senior oOh! leaders also shared their vision of the company’s future direction.

The conference wasn’t just about business. Attendees enjoyed two themed dinners: ‘Boots & Bands’, featuring a one-night-only performance by the oOh! band, and ‘Kaftans & Cocktails’, an Aaron Slim photography-inspired night.