OOh! Media And Nine Crowned Industry Golf Champions At UnLtd: Open

Over 50 teams across the industry have come together in wet and windy conditions to golf for good at the UnLtd: Open golf competitions in Sydney and Melbourne.

The annual event, sponsored by oOh!media, sees industry teams swing and put for good whilst raising funds for UnLtd, the industry’s social impact organisation benefiting young people at risk.

In Melbourne, Nine secured bronze and ARN silver with oOh!media taking home the winners’ trophy.

In Sydney, it was Quantcast and Twitch who took the podium positions with Nine crowned as the winners.

Tim Murphy, chief sales officer at oOh!media said: “The UnLtd: Open is a highlight in our annual calendar. It’s fantastic to come together with the industry to play a game that so many of us love and to do for such a good cause. Even the wet and wild conditions didn’t stop us from having a cracking day and making a big difference for youth at risk.”

Throughout the 18 holes, the players were also treated to sponsor activations and surprises ranging from soccer darts and massages to gelato and slushie cocktails.

Nick Hurley, director of sports partnerships at OMD said: “UnLtd: Open is always the most fun round of golf each year. Not only is it a beautiful golf course and a great day out with colleagues and peers but the surprises and sponsor activations at each hole were next level this year. Supporting the work that UnLtd do for youth at risk is so important for us and this is a great way to do that, even in the pouring rain – we can’t wait to be back next year.”

(Melbourne winning team – oOh!media)

(Winning Sydney Team – Nine)

(Team Yahoo Melbourne)

(Team Meta at Sydney Open)