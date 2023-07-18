oOh! Launches Expanded Data Offering With Out Of Home Flybuys & Westpac DataX Partnerships

oOh!media has launched an expanded data suite for enhanced capabilities in audience-led campaign planning and attribution, signing a long term, out of home partnership (with attribution exclusivity) with Unpacked by Flybuys, the insights, data and measurement division of Flybuys, Australia’s top rated customer loyalty program. Furthermore, oOh!’s evolved data suite integrates transactional banking data insights through Westpac DataX, the Westpac Group’s data insights and analytics offering.

Leveraging aggregated, de-identified transactional data from nine million active Flybuys members and over two billion annual Westpac card transactions, oOh! empowers data-led campaign solutions and robust attribution reporting for advertisers and agencies across 800 audience segments, covering categories such as FMCG, beverages, retail, travel, banking, insurance, entertainment, QSR (quick service restaurants), as well as deep lifestyle targeting insights.

Both data sets will be mapped to oOh!’s national network of 35,000 digital and classic assets and can be optimised using Smart Reach, an optimisation tool to identify the largest volume of buyers across oOh! locations. The offering then extends to provide exclusive attribution reporting from Unpacked by Flybuys to measure shifts in brand buying behaviour.

A joint venture between Wesfarmers and Coles, Unpacked by Flybuys leverages de-identified customer transactional data from retailers including Coles, Coles Express, Liquorland, and First Choice Liquor Market.

Cathy O’Connor (lead image), CEO, oOh! said: “This market-leading data suite elevates the standard we have been known for in terms of data driven audience targeting, attribution, measurement and demonstrating ROI. We’ve now expanded into new categories, allowing brands to plan and measure their campaigns using our extensive data insights across both traditional and programmatic platforms. This allows us to demonstrate to brands how out of home can not only reach audiences at scale, but also deliver and provide reporting on campaign outcomes.

“The Unpacked by Flybuys partnership and access to the Westpac DataX offering aligns with our vision to continue leading at the forefront of data-driven marketing in out of home environments cementing our leadership role to drive a digital-first out of home future.”

Anna Lee, CEO, Flybuys added: “We are very excited to be bringing together the power of Australia’s favourite loyalty program with Australia’s largest out of home media company. This partnership will allow marketers to leverage real-world spending patterns that will enable advertisers and media agencies to make better, more granular buying decisions while offering robust post campaign measurement capabilities.

“Marketers are demanding greater accountability for their marketing spend and Unpacked by Flybuys has a rich source of data from more than nine million active members that can be used to better plan and measure the impact of their spend.”

Westpac DataX’s de-identified and aggregated solution, based on more than 12 million customers and six million daily card transactions will provide advertisers and agencies access to a comprehensive understanding of consumer behaviour, helping them to plan more effectively to drive better customer experiences and attributable outcomes with oOh!.”