oOh! Boost NSW Agency Sales Leadership With Two Group Business Directors

oOh!media today announced two new sales leadership roles for its NSW Agency team.

Krista Walton and Elizabeth Kirkman have both been promoted to group business directors. While Krista Walton was promoted internally, Elizabeth Kirkman joined oOh! from Channel Seven.

Reporting to NSW agency sales director, Lanai Wiadrowski, the new market facing positions are part of an evolved organisational structure that further strengthens oOh!’s engagement with major media agency groups.

Walton, who started at oOh! in 2019 as group sales leader, has a broad media and out of home background, having worked at Seven West Media, Pacific Magazines, News Corp Australia and Adshel. She has cultivated lasting partner relationships and is also a member of oOh!’s Reconciliation Action Plan Committee.

Kirkman has extensive experience across broadcast TV networks including Seven and Nine Entertainment, as well as more than 13 years at media agency networks in both Australia and the UK. She joins oOh! from Seven West Media where she held a similar role.

Picture (L to R): Wade James, Elizabeth Kirkman, Krista Walton, Lani Wiadrowski.

Speaking on the appointments, Wiadrowski said: “Krista has delivered exceptional results over her career and extended her experience across all areas of the business. Elizabeth has a strong track record in running large, high-performance teams and has a real passion for supporting the growth, development, and careers of those that she leads. Both will be great assets to the NSW sales leadership team. I look forward to welcoming Elizabeth in October and congratulate Krista on her well-deserved new role.”

Wade James, national head of agency sales, oOh! added: “The appointment of group business directors and evolution of our structure to align with operational needs sets oOh! up for a strong future, while providing new opportunities for advancement within the NSW Agency team.

“We have exciting new OOH opportunities due to go live in 2024, including Sydney Metro Trains, Woollahra Council and Sydney Metro Martin Place, in addition to our already large inventory of digital and classic sites across the state. These outstanding sales leaders are highly experienced and will ensure our agency partners continue delivering for advertisers and make their brands unmissable.”

The new roles and structure will be implemented over the coming months.