Online Retail Industry Award Winners Announced

The 14th annual Australia Post Online Retail Industry Awards (ORIAS) were held at the ICC Sydney Grand Ballroom on July 20th, the final night of the Online Retailer Conference & Expo, Australia’s largest and most well-established conference gathering e-commerce innovators and top online retailers under one roof.

The ORIAS recognises and honours Australia’s top e-commerce leaders, celebrating their remarkable achievements. As Australia’s most prestigious retail awards program, the Australia Post ORIAS pays tribute to the visionary pioneers driving innovation in multichannel and online retail.

Winners from a diverse range of retail categories, including both domestic and global brands, were celebrated during the ceremony. Notable awards included the first ever Australia Post Impact Awards (Small Business Innovation, Sustainability Impact and Diversity and Inclusion Impact), Best Pureplay Retailer, Best Small Independent Retailer, Best Multichannel Retailer, Best Online Retail Marketing, Best Phygital Initiative, Best End to End Customer Experience, Best Online Fashion Retailer, Technology Champion, Best Online Food & Beverage Retailer, Customer Service Excellence, Best Social Commerce Initiative, International Conqueror, Hall of Fame, Online Retailer of the Year, and the Industry Recognition Award.

The enduring partnership between Australia Post and the Online Retailer Conference has contributed to the continuous growth and increased submissions for the ORIAS. Gary Starr, Executive General Manager, Parcel, Post and eCommerce Services, Australia Post, commented, “The calibre of entries in this year’s ORIAS, from businesses of all sizes and scale, is incredible and it’s fantastic to be able to celebrate their success. Each of these businesses play a key role in helping to build Australia’s economic prosperity and at Australia Post we are proud to champion their commitment to innovation, sustainability, and diversity through our inaugural Australia Post Impact Awards.”

A panel of esteemed judges, carefully selected by the event organisers, represented a cross-section of the retail community, ensuring the highest standards of quality and integrity throughout the evaluation process.

Event director Matt Smith praised the remarkable achievements of the winners, noting their exemplary standards of excellence in online and in-store retail. He commented “The ORIAS celebrate the retailing innovators who continuously set new standards of excellence in both online and in-store experiences. Through their unwavering dedication, passion, and pioneering spirit, they inspire the industry as a whole in an ever evolving, global economy.”

The Australia Post Online Retail Industry Awards (ORIAS) not only recognise outstanding accomplishments but also serve as a source of inspiration and motivation for the entire industry. As the night came to a close, the ORIAS winners stood tall, proudly representing the pinnacle of excellence in the Australian retail landscape.