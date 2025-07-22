AdvertisingNewsletter

One Sneaky Cheetah Appoints Born As Lead Creative Partner

Another rawr-some win for David Coupland and Jenny Lennon Born's co-founders.

Creative agency Born has been named the lead creative partner for emerging pizza brand One Sneaky Cheetah. 

It marks the agency’s fourth major client win in the Adelaide  market after it opened its South Australian office last month.

Born, B&T’s Emerging Agency of the Year, also won CABN, Toro Australia and the G’day Group in Adelaide.

Known for its unapologetic tone and cultural edge, One Sneaky Cheetah tapped Born to help sharpen its brand, define its core propositions, and launch bold, reactive campaigns across digital, OOH, editorial and more.

“This one just clicked,” said Jenny Lennon, founder and creative director at Born.

“The brand’s brave, the people are brilliant, and the growth ambition is real. We’re going to do some seriously fun work together – and probably add a few kilos in the process.”

The partnership kicks off this month with strategy, creative development, and a run of ever-evolving monthly campaigns designed to surprise, provoke and connect.

