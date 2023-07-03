Omnicom Media Group Partners With Adgile For Total TV Measurement

Omnicom Media Group (OMGA) has announced a partnership with TV technology business Adgile. The partnership will provide OMGA with first-to-market access to Adgile’s new suite of TV measurement tools that provide real-time measurement of Total Video performance.

“We are excited to be rolling out the Catalyst platform, giving our clients access to Adgile’s unique real-time data across linear and streaming TV, with the Group’s key clients already onboard under this new partnership,” says Thad King, OMD Australia’s national head of planning.

“We’ve been fortunate to have been involved with Adgile’s evolution over the last few years as they’ve brought new products to market. This partnership ensures that our clients enjoy first-to-market technology opportunities to best understand and navigate the changing Total TV landscape.”

Adgile’s technology tracks linear TV and streaming VOD impressions in real-time, dynamically reporting on category and competitive activity as well as comparing delivered audience volume against OMGA client purchased inventory. Live forecasting of weekly and campaign totals in a single cross-channel view provides consolidation and automation of reporting.

OMGA’s clients will have the distinct advantage of having their Total TV activity proactively managed and holistically optimised, navigating today’s fragmented viewing landscape.

Craig Service, chief customer officer for Adgile, said, “OMGA has proven themselves to be a dynamic and collaborative agency group who, alongside their progressive client base, have allowed us to push the development of our technology and remain on the cutting edge of Total Video measurement.”

“They are a great partner for Adgile, as we look to bring measurement solutions of the future to Australian advertisers.”

Alex Pacey, OMG chief product officer, added, “The broader Adgile partnership means we will have access to more Total TV data, quicker, than with any other service available.