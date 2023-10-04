Omnicom Media Group Australia Deepens Partnership With The T!LT Agency in Canberra

Omnicom Media Group Australia (OMGA) has announced today that it has deepened its strategic partnership with The T!LT Agency in Canberra.

As part of this alliance, T!LT’s existing clients and team members will closely collaborate with the OMD Australia community, and have leverage to the breadth of capabilities across OMGA. The T!LT Agency was founded by Penny Davy-Whyte over five years ago and is highly regarded in market, with deep government expertise.

This alignment will see Penny Davy-Whyte work closely with OMD’s senior leadership team with Kim Hamilton having oversight of this partnership as OMD’s newly promoted group managing director – NSW and ACT. Commenting on the announcement, Penny Davy-Whyte said, “I am delighted with this outcome for our existing T!LT clients and people.

We are excited to be working more broadly with Australia’s leading media agency”. Peter Horgan, CEO, Omnicom Media Group Australia and New Zealand, said: “With an eye to shared goals and values, we are thrilled to be partnering with the talented T!LT team. We see Canberra as a strategic growth market and we look forward to continue supporting local clients.”