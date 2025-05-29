OMG Digital & Performance Leaders Join JOY

Two of Omnicom Media Group’s leading digital executives Philip Pollock and Matthew Keegan will head up a new dedicated team that will put performance data and digital insight at the heart of JOY’s integrated service offering.

The pair, who have joined as partners, will be tasked with tooling-up data, technology, digital and performance capabilities across the agency’s people, systems and processes. They will also service existing client briefs and lead growth in the agency’s performance offering with new clients.

Pollock was chief operating officer of OMG Digital ANZ and has more than 20 years of experience in the industry, pioneering paid search advertising in the mid 2000s. He has previously served as general manager of OMG’s programmatic arm (when known as Accuen) and has also held a senior role at Resolution Media Australia.

Keegan has over 15 years’ experience leading innovative and connected digital marketing solutions. He also joins from Omnicom Media Group, where he was national managing director of performance and customer experience agency Resolution Digital.

Simon Rush, principal, JOY said that the addition of Pollock and Keegan was a bold statement of intent for JOY as it evolves its digital and data offering to help clients unlock future growth in a rapidly changing landscape.

“The addition of Matt and Phil won’t just help JOY get to the next level in performance media, it will enable us to evolve to the next level of sophistication as communicators and become the independent agency of the future,” he said. “Phil and Matt are two of the most respected, talented and effective data and digital performance thinkers in Australia – we are delighted to have them join us.

Pollock said: “The marketing sector faces seismic shifts in the coming years, and agencies have a massive opportunity to rethink, retool and put themselves at the forefront of change. Our initial focus at JOY will be to build upon the existing capability and bring global best practice and local innovation to performance digital whilst continuing to push for greater transparency in the media supply chain.”

Keegan added: “Joining the JOY team marks an incredibly exciting move for me. After nine years at Resolution Digital, I’m eager to use my experience in digital marketing within an independent full-service agency. The chance to operate with agility and at speed during this unprecedented period of marketing evolution was an opportunity I couldn’t miss.”