OMG Bumps Eileen Ooi To CEO of PHD Asia Pacific

PHD has announced the appointment of Eileen Ooi as CEO, Asia Pacific. Ooi was most recently CEO at OMG Malaysia. Before that, she spent four years with PHD Malaysia as its managing director.

On the back of new business conversions for clients including CelcomDigi, Tyson Foods, and Vinda, and impressive client retentions for HSBC, Beiersdorf, and Wipro Unza, the network also saw their strongest employee engagement scores.

“Eileen has a unique ability to identify strategic opportunities and effectively convert them into tangible results. Under her visionary leadership, OMG Malaysia has undergone a remarkable transformation, achieving significant business growth, with client and employee confidence at an all-time high. With her cumulative experience as well as her understanding of the business needs at PHD and at the group level, Eileen will successfully steer PHD Asia Pacific towards a new era of growth,” said Tony Harradine, CEO, OMG Asia Pacific.

In her new role, Ooi will lead PHD business operations across APAC and work with clients from brands including Volkswagen Group, CHANEL, Diageo, and Singapore Airlines. Ooi will report directly to Tony Harradine, CEO, Omnicom Media Group, APAC, and Guy Marks, CEO, PHD Worldwide.

With Ooi’s successor expected to be named in Q4, she will continue to oversee OMG Malaysia as CEO in the interim, ensuring a seamless transition and sustained momentum.

“PHD promises our clients that we will help them outthink, outpace, and outgrow the market,” said Guy Marks, CEO, PHD Worldwide. “With her record of driving growth for her clients and her agency alike, Eileen is the ideal choice to ensure that PHD APAC delivers on that ambition. She’s a practitioner with an eye for detail, she moves at pace, and is a fierce collaborator – all things that will make her a great partner to our clients in Asia Pacific. I am excited to work with Eileen to make PHD’s new proposition ‘Intelligence. Connected’ a reality in the region, delivering a competitive advantage for our people and our clients,” added Harradine.

Additionally, Ooi was recently re-elected as President of the Malaysian Digital Association (MDA).