OMD’s Kim Hamilton: “My Ambition Is To Be A Good Leader – A Kind Leader That Gets Results”

OMD’s power house and managing director Kim Hamilton speaks to B&T about why she wants to be a kind leader, how becoming a stepmother at 20 has influenced her career and why everyone needs feminine and masculine leadership skills.

In a world where many of us were taught that you need to choose between kindness and being successful, OMD’s Kim Hamilton reminds us that, frankly, this is bullsh*t.

Not only does she boast a stellar results-driven career – she’s currently managing director at OMD Sydney after taking on a number of key roles such as National Head of Performance – she’s also a mum of four, grandmother of two and someone who deeply values family and authenticity.

“I’ve been raising kids since I was in my early 20s. And because of that, I guess I’ve had to grow up pretty fast and have a mature head on my shoulders. I think I’ve always had quite a lot of perspective on my career versus my family life”, she says.

Whilst many mothers worry about how having kids could impact their careers, Hamilton’s experience at OMD was the opposite.

“ [A total of ] 66.5 per cent of our workforce are female. And then 75 per cent of our exec team are female. I was actually promoted into my MD role while I was on parental leave. That was probably the biggest promotion in my career”.

Having a high-profile career as well as a number of children and grandchildren, Hamilton has learnt the importance of setting an example.

“I have a very full and busy family life. And I also have a very full and busy career here at OMD. It’s not always easy, but I’m really proud of both sides. I’m so proud of my family unit. And I’m so proud of this family here at OMD that we’ve all created together”.

“I think it’s really important, as a mum, to set an example and to show vulnerability. And to be organised, very, very organised”.

The importance of being vulnerable is something that became even more important to Hamilton when her father passed away last year.

“That was an extremely tough time. My dad always taught me to be kind, he was probably the kindest person I ever knew. So that kindness is really important to me.”

“It doesn’t mean that a kind leader doesn’t get results, because I do get results, but you can do it in an elegant way”.

At OMD, one of our values is ‘We Care’, Hamilton says. This was proven when, after her father passed away, the OMD family really came together.

“I had so much support around me,” Hamilton said.

As open as Hamilton is, it’s clear that she is just as skilled at holding people accountable. And when it comes to career, Hamilton is clear: if it’s not lighting you up and making you lean in, then it’s time to move on.

“It’s all about the passion that you have, you need to lean in, you need to give a sh*t. Why would you be somewhere if it’s not making you happy?” she says.

“As humans, we all have choices in our lives, so don’t be holding on to something that you don’t agree with, or you don’t feel that you can have the ability to impact or change. Keep searching to find something that will be that right fit for you.”

“We believe in equitable partnerships for our people at OMD. They have a say in how we operate and they get out of the business what they put in.”

For Hamilton it’s not a case of choosing feminine or masculine leadership, but rather combining a blend of the two.

“A smart leader needs to be able to have a whole toolkit right now”.

“I genuinely think the leaders of today have to be well rounded. They have to know when to push and get results and when to step back and just listen, be vulnerable and show others that [they] genuinely care”.

And refreshingly, it seems that Hamilton is someone that walks that talk.

OMD is a sponsor for this year’s B&T Women In Media Awards. You can buy your tickets HERE. It’s not one to be missed!