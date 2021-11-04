OMD Worldwide Appoints George Manas As CEO

Omnicom Media Group’s OMD Worldwide has announced George Manas as its chief executive officer, effective immediately. Manas succeeds Florian Adamski, who was elevated to CEO of Omnicom Media Group.

As CEO, Manas will lead OMD’s worldwide strategy, operations and capabilities, as well as work with clients from some of the world’s most iconic brands. Throughout his 17 years in media, performance marketing and CRM, Manas has continuously challenged legacy models and successfully built new approaches guided by the creative application of talent, tools and technology.

“At Omnicom, we place considerable emphasis on succession planning. Florian and I have long agreed that George would be the right person to take the helm of OMD Worldwide,” said Daryl Simm, president and COO, Omnicom Group. “George’s recognition among Adweek’s 50 Most Transformative Execs and Media All-Stars is a result of his relentless work with clients to unlock new pathways to making Better Decisions, Faster.”

Manas previously served as chief media officer of OMD US. In this role, he stewarded the U.S. rollout of OMD Design, OMD’s proprietary approach that harnesses the power of Omni, Omnicom’s open operating system that helps marketers orchestrate better outcomes. Prior to OMD U.S., Manas served as President of Omnicom Media Group’s performance unit, Resolution Media.

Adamski added, “Tech development has radically re-organized marketing. George has proven time and time again his ability to reimagine and rise to new challenges, contributing to OMD’s strength over the past 4 years. There is no one better able to accelerate the outcome-driven work we are doing for our clients and develop an even more magnetic place for the best talent.”