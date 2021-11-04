OMD Worldwide Appoints George Manas As CEO

OMD Worldwide Appoints George Manas As CEO
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Omnicom Media Group’s OMD Worldwide has announced George Manas as its chief executive officer, effective immediately. Manas succeeds Florian Adamski, who was elevated to CEO of Omnicom Media Group.

As CEO, Manas will lead OMD’s worldwide strategy, operations and capabilities, as well as work with clients from some of the world’s most iconic brands. Throughout his 17 years in media, performance marketing and CRM, Manas has continuously challenged legacy models and successfully built new approaches guided by the creative application of talent, tools and technology.

“At Omnicom, we place considerable emphasis on succession planning. Florian and I have long agreed that George would be the right person to take the helm of OMD Worldwide,” said Daryl Simm, president and COO, Omnicom Group. “George’s recognition among Adweek’s 50 Most Transformative Execs and Media All-Stars is a result of his relentless work with clients to unlock new pathways to making Better Decisions, Faster.”

Manas previously served as chief media officer of OMD US. In this role, he stewarded the U.S. rollout of OMD Design, OMD’s proprietary approach that harnesses the power of Omni, Omnicom’s open operating system that helps marketers orchestrate better outcomes. Prior to OMD U.S., Manas served as President of Omnicom Media Group’s performance unit, Resolution Media.

Adamski added, “Tech development has radically re-organized marketing. George has proven time and time again his ability to reimagine and rise to new challenges, contributing to OMD’s strength over the past 4 years. There is no one better able to accelerate the outcome-driven work we are doing for our clients and develop an even more magnetic place for the best talent.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

George Manas OMD

Latest News

CADBURY Delivers Festive Cheer & Launches Chocolate Filled Christmas Collection
  • Campaigns
  • Media

CADBURY Delivers Festive Cheer & Launches Chocolate Filled Christmas Collection

The Christmas countdown is on and CADBURY has provided an early celebratory gift, launching a range of delicious Christmas products perfect for gifting, sharing and enjoying in the leadup to Christmas Day. The debut drop fuses the family favourite flavours with a sprinkling of holiday spirit and includes a 3D Advent Calendar, CADBURY dairy milk […]

Image lead story Motio Wins Four-Year Exclusive Contract With Medical Centre Network IPN
  • Media

Motio Wins Four-Year Exclusive Contract With Medical Centre Network IPN

Motio have won the exclusive media and content rights to Australia’s largest medical centre network, IPN. IPN operate in over 150 Health and Wellbeing environments across Australia and will be the self-described “perfect partner” for Motio. CEO of Motio, Adam Cadwallader said: “We have been working with IPN to integrate with its customer experience model […]

Indie Agency Connected Continues To Grow With A Slew Of New Client Wins
  • Marketing

Indie Agency Connected Continues To Grow With A Slew Of New Client Wins

Growth trajectory continues for independent agency Connected with four new clients wins. Impressively for each client, Connected has been appointed to drive significant growth via digital transformation and paid digital media. The new clients are: IMB Bank Octet My Plan Manager Forever Projects Connected, founder and CEO, Laura Hamod Barnes (main photo), said: “Coming into […]

BigCommerce Launches TikTok Advertising Coupon Program For Merchants
  • Advertising
  • Marketing
  • Technology

BigCommerce Launches TikTok Advertising Coupon Program For Merchants

BigCommerce has announced a new advertising coupon program with TikTok to give matching ad credits to qualified merchants, encouraging them to explore TikTok’s suite of ad solutions with confidence, financial freedom and flexibility to expand audience reach and drive business growth. Qualified merchants of all sizes based in the U.S., U.K., Australia and Canada that […]

Facebook Officially Launches ‘Subscriptions’ Platform For Creators
  • Media
  • Technology

Facebook Officially Launches ‘Subscriptions’ Platform For Creators

After first announcing Subscriptions in June of 2020, Facebook has officially rolled out the initiative to more creators. The goal, according to Facebook, is helping creators make more money, earn a sustainable living, and have more control over the businesses they build on the platform. Subscriptions allow fans of a creator’s content to support them […]

Instagram Australia And Are Media Reveal ’25 Under 25′ Aussie Female Entrepreneurs
  • Media

Instagram Australia And Are Media Reveal ’25 Under 25′ Aussie Female Entrepreneurs

Instagram Australia has shared the inaugural ‘25 Under 25’ list of up-and-coming female entrepreneurs, in partnership with Are Media. The ‘25 Under 25’ receive exclusive access to the Instagram Academy, an exclusive digital accelerator program which includes digital training, advertising grants, 1:1 advice from Instagram’s sales teams. The program also includes exclusive mentorship from some […]

News Corp Australia Accelerates Audio Growth With New Hires
  • Media

News Corp Australia Accelerates Audio Growth With New Hires

News Corp Australia has announced three appointments for the company’s on-demand audio arm, NewsCast as part of its strategy for growth over the next 12 months. Hareem Khan and Nina Young have joined NewsCast as audio producers and Tiffany Dimmack as an audio editor. Khan joins the business from SBS where she was a producer on Dateline. Khan will be […]

Independent Podcast Toni & Ryan Surpasses One Million Downloads
  • Media

Independent Podcast Toni & Ryan Surpasses One Million Downloads

The unlikely pairing of Toni Lodge and Ryan Jon has proven fruitful this week after the duo’s podcast hit a major seven-figure milestone, becoming one of a handful of independent Australian podcasts to reach one million downloads in two months. The pair met at ARN, where Jon now hosts workdays on KIIS FM Melbourne after […]