OMD Expands Remit With Suntory Beverage & Food Asia Pacific

Suntory Beverage & Food Asia Pacific (SBFAP), a leader in beverage and health enrichment products, has appointed OMD as their media agency for Asia Pacific following an extensive and rigorous process.

This is the first time SBFAP has consolidated and awarded full media planning and buying services to a single agency for Asia Pacific under a new centralised model.

The appointment will see OMD grow its relationship with SBFAP from two to eight markets. OMD Australia and OMD New Zealand have been servicing the client for over 15 years; and added to the remit are Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand. The contract covers SBFAP products BRAND’S, BOSS, V Energy, TEA+, OKKY, Lucozade, Ribena, MYTEA, Good Mood and Mountea; which fall under two categories – Beverage and Health Enrichment.

Ryan Smith, senior media and digital marketing manager, Frucor Suntory ANZ, said: “We were really impressed with the solution put forward by OMD both locally and regionally and are looking forward to taking our 15+ year partnership into its next phase.

“The team in both Australia and New Zealand have consistently shown great passion for our brands and business and we can’t wait for what is next to come.”

Sian Whitnall, co-CEO of OMD Australia, added: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue our 15-year relationship with the SBFAP team in Australia and our newly expanded relationship across Asia Pacific is a testament to the broader strength of the OMD network.

“We look forward to continuing to evolve the way we work with the dynamic SBFAP team to deliver on the growth ambitions across their brand portfolio.”

Charlotte Lee, CEO, OMD Asia Pacific, said: “We are very proud to be expanding our solid partnership foundation in Australia and New Zealand to include SBFAP’s key Asia markets. The combination of our proven strategic planning capabilities and our market-leading digital capabilities (powered by our Omni OS), helped deliver the advanced solutions needed for such a growth-focused business like SBFAP.

“Our partnership, built on mutual trust and ambition, has unlimited potential across such an amazing portfolio of iconic local and regional brands. We are super excited to expand the relationship and deliver the next phase of growth for our partners across the region.”