OMD Brisbane Wins Abano Healthcare’s Media

OMD has today announced its appointment as media agency across the consolidated Abano Healthcare Group account in Australia, following a competitive pitch process.

Abano Healthcare Group is the largest trans-Tasman dental support organisation with Australian brands including Maven Dental and 1300Smiles Dentists.

OMD Brisbane was appointed by Maven Dental in July 2021 to manage media strategy, planning and buying and additional specialist services. Abano Healthcare Group previously worked with two additional Australian digital agencies across its Maven Dental and 1300Smiles Dentists brands.

The competitive pitch process consolidates the Australian portfolio for Abano Healthcare Group with OMD as the sole agency partner. OMD is responsible for all media strategy, planning and buying, alongside SEO, SEM, events, activations, sponsorships, corporate outreach and research.

Laura Nice, co-CEO, OMD Australia, said: “We are delighted to be working with Abano Healthcare Group across the breadth of OMD Brisbane’s agency offering, supporting the plans to expand their network of leading oral healthcare brands. Driving partnerships of value is a key focus for our evolved ambition of Performance with Integrity for our people and our partners, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to deliver this for Abano Healthcare Group across their entire portfolio.”

Nathan Fraser, Head of Group, OMD Brisbane, who will lead the Abano Healthcare Group relationship, added: “We are excited to have the opportunity to build upon our existing relationship with Maven Dental to deliver a holistic agency offering for Abano Healthcare Group. OMD Brisbane is perfectly placed to support their business ambitions with our depth of capability across all services”.

Scott Philipson, head of marketing, Abano Healthcare Australia, commented: “We have had a strong partnership with OMD over the past 12 months and this consolidation of our digital program for both 1300Smiles Dentists and Maven Dental across Australia will allow us to grow and benefit from the entire OMD business. We are excited to continue to provide our clinical partners and their patients with the best possible resources to continue to have happy, healthy patients for life”.

The consolidation of the Abano Healthcare Group account within OMD Brisbane further strengthens their position as the leading agency in the Brisbane market.

The appointment is effective from 1 August 2022.