OMD Retains NIVEA & Elastoplast Media Account For ANZ

Following a multi-agency pitch, OMD Australia has held onto the media account for NIVEA and Elastoplast in Australia and New Zealand (lead image: Laura Nice, co-CEO, OMD Australia).

OMD has held media account for both Beiresdorf brands for more than 18 years and the agency’s Sydney office will continue to run the integrated media planning and buying.

“Today’s consumer has an increasingly complex and dynamic decision-making journey,” said Clynton Bartholomeusz, Beiersdorf managing director, Australia and New Zealand.

“As we strive to place Beiersdorf’s loved and respected brand’s NIVEA and Elastoplast at the forefront of consumers’ minds, we needed a strong partner to navigate this complexity and ensure our brands are present at the right time, place and with the most effective messaging. We have that with OMD, a longstanding partnership, that will help us to continue to connect with consumers and deliver our future growth plans.”

Nice added, “OMD is incredibly proud to be continuing our longstanding partnership with Beiersdorf. Our focus on delivering partnerships of value will see us collaborate and evolve our capability together, delivering growth for Beiersdorf and achieving their future business goals. The team are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue such a strong relationship of delivering innovative and effective work for the NIVEA and Elastoplast brands.”

