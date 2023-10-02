OMD & AAMI Enlist A Host Of Stars For AFL Grand Final Campaign

Building on the success of the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final integrated content and stunt, OMD and AAMI in partnership with the AFL, the Seven Network and Whooshka recruited a host of sporting greats and stars to prevent an epic ‘Clanger’ at the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Celebrating some of the biggest moments and sporting news stories of 2023, this year’s content features cameos from ex-Australian cricket captain and famous Tasmanian Ricky Ponting with Trent Cotchin, Damian Hardwick, Warwick Capper, Matt Preston, Darcy Vescio, Peter Daicos, Patrick Dangerfield, Sabrina Frederick, Sam Moorfoot, Gillon McLachlan and Andrew Dillon.

We even see Magda Szubanski reprieving her famous Sharon Strzelecki role, followed by Matildas star Courtnee Vine recreating her famous penalty goal from the FIFA Women’s World Cup Quarter Final against France to keep the ball moving.

Once again, AAMI and the list of stars band together to get the ball back to the MCG, after it mysteriously appears in Tasmania, following confusion on the boundary line only 20 minutes out from the opening bounce. Ending with AAMI again appearing live on the MCG, to prevent the biggest Clanger of all and allowing the match to start on time.

The campaign launched on Saturday, 23rd September with a teaser piece running in the pre-match coverage of the Brisbane Lions v Carlton preliminary final, where talent from the 2022 piece including Trent Cotchin, Sabrina Frederick, Heath Shaw and Kevin Bartlett looked back at the journey, with Shaw hinting “surely it can’t happen again”.

The content piece was amplified across social channels, through partnerships with 7AFL, TikTok stars Shepmates and activity across Triple M and SEN to ensure all fans could follow the journey. While fans were once again left scratching their heads as to how the ball delivery went wrong again, SportBible followed up the piece the next day, explaining to fans how the ball got to Tasmania.

Mim Haysom, executive general manager brand & customer experience, said; “AAMI to the Rescue is going from strength to strength every year. Featuring a nod to the new Tasmanian football team, and Courtnee Vine’s famous penalty goal in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the 2023 integration allowed us the opportunity to shine a light on pivotal events that occurred throughout the 2023 sporting calendar.

“The Toyota AFL Grand Final is a day to celebrate sporting achievements and having the opportunity to do so via both a prerecorded and live piece is incredible.”

Seven Network’s national sport sales director, Rob Maclean, added; “The Toyota AFL Grand Final is a mass culture experience, attracting massive audiences across Seven and 7plus. Befitting the enormity of the occasion, the AAMI content celebrates a series of culturally significant moments that we shared together. This is creative in context at its best. Content deployed in a relevant way that our producers love, and which adds value for fans.”

Some 100,024 fans attended the AFL Grand Final and over 3.75 million tuned into the broadcast, making it one the highest rating broadcasts of 2023.

Nick Hurley, OMD’s director of sport partnerships, said; “Last year we delivered an Australia media first, with a content piece that blurred the lines between a pre-recorded and live activation. We wanted to go bigger this year whilst ensuring we made the piece enjoyable for all sporting fans with the inclusion of the likes of Ricky Ponting, Courtnee Vine and, of course, Magda Szubanski.”