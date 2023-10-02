OMD & AAMI Enlist A Host Of Stars For AFL Grand Final Campaign

OMD & AAMI Enlist A Host Of Stars For AFL Grand Final Campaign
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Building on the success of the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final integrated content and stunt, OMD and AAMI in partnership with the AFL, the Seven Network and Whooshka recruited a host of sporting greats and stars to prevent an epic ‘Clanger’ at the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Celebrating some of the biggest moments and sporting news stories of 2023, this year’s content features cameos from ex-Australian cricket captain and famous Tasmanian Ricky Ponting with Trent Cotchin, Damian Hardwick, Warwick Capper, Matt Preston, Darcy Vescio, Peter Daicos, Patrick Dangerfield, Sabrina Frederick, Sam Moorfoot, Gillon McLachlan and Andrew Dillon.

We even see Magda Szubanski reprieving her famous Sharon Strzelecki role, followed by Matildas star Courtnee Vine recreating her famous penalty goal from the FIFA Women’s World Cup Quarter Final against France to keep the ball moving.

Once again, AAMI and the list of stars band together to get the ball back to the MCG, after it mysteriously appears in Tasmania, following confusion on the boundary line only 20 minutes out from the opening bounce. Ending with AAMI again appearing live on the MCG, to prevent the biggest Clanger of all and allowing the match to start on time.

The campaign launched on Saturday, 23rd September with a teaser piece running in the pre-match coverage of the Brisbane Lions v Carlton preliminary final, where talent from the 2022 piece including Trent Cotchin, Sabrina Frederick, Heath Shaw and Kevin Bartlett looked back at the journey, with Shaw hinting “surely it can’t happen again”.

The content piece was amplified across social channels, through partnerships with 7AFL, TikTok stars Shepmates and activity across Triple M and SEN to ensure all fans could follow the journey. While fans were once again left scratching their heads as to how the ball delivery went wrong again, SportBible followed up the piece the next day, explaining to fans how the ball got to Tasmania.

Mim Haysom, executive general manager brand & customer experience, said; “AAMI to the Rescue is going from strength to strength every year. Featuring a nod to the new Tasmanian football team, and Courtnee Vine’s famous penalty goal in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the 2023 integration allowed us the opportunity to shine a light on pivotal events that occurred throughout the 2023 sporting calendar.

“The Toyota AFL Grand Final is a day to celebrate sporting achievements and having the opportunity to do so via both a prerecorded and live piece is incredible.”

Seven Network’s national sport sales director, Rob Maclean, added; “The Toyota AFL Grand Final is a mass culture experience, attracting massive audiences across Seven and 7plus. Befitting the enormity of the occasion, the AAMI content celebrates a series of culturally significant moments that we shared together. This is creative in context at its best. Content deployed in a relevant way that our producers love, and which adds value for fans.”

Some 100,024 fans attended the AFL Grand Final and over 3.75 million tuned into the broadcast, making it one the highest rating broadcasts of 2023.

Nick Hurley, OMD’s director of sport partnerships, said; “Last year we delivered an Australia media first, with a content piece that blurred the lines between a pre-recorded and live activation. We wanted to go bigger this year whilst ensuring we made the piece enjoyable for all sporting fans with the inclusion of the likes of Ricky Ponting, Courtnee Vine and, of course, Magda Szubanski.”

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

AAMI OMD

Latest News

The Countdown Is On! B&T Award Early Bird Tickets Close This Friday, Midnight Time!
  • Media

The Countdown Is On! B&T Award Early Bird Tickets Close This Friday, Midnight Time!

There’s a number of ways to save some coin in these high inflationary times – help yourself to a colleague’s lunch in the office fridge, drink the off milk or hold onto the back of a bus while rollerskating. But if you really want to fatten the wallet, there’s one sure way to do it […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Sparrow Chats With Pat Crowley
  • Media

Sparrow Chats With Pat Crowley

As has been documented in the media, former EssenceMediaCom CEO Pat Crowley has had a spate of terrible luck – his 17-year-old son Fletcher suffering a severe spinal cord injury from a mountain bike accident in September. Compounding things, younger son Levi had just been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called VHL (Von […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Are You Paying Attention? Yahoo & Amplify Intelligence Partner In Programmatic Buying Market First
  • Technology

Are You Paying Attention? Yahoo & Amplify Intelligence Partner In Programmatic Buying Market First

On Friday, Yahoo held a private, press-only upfronts session in Sydney where the adtech and publishing firm told attendees about its grand plans for the year ahead — chief among them was a partnership with Dr Karen Nelson-Field’s Amplified Intelligence. The new partnership would see Amplified Intelligence’s attentionPROVE measurement solution become available to advertisers using […]

Kellogg’s Australia Rebrands To Kellanova
  • Media

Kellogg’s Australia Rebrands To Kellanova

Kellogg’s, the food giant behind household brands such as Coco Pops, Crunchy Nut, and Sultana Bran, has rebranded as Kellanova.  Before you spit out your coffee, it is important to note that right now consumers are largely unaffected by the change – all of the cereals mentioned above will retain their iconic Kellogg’s stamp.  The […]

Amex Study: Aussies Adopting Savvy Spending Hacks To Sustain Travel, Dining & Luxury Shopping
  • Marketing

Amex Study: Aussies Adopting Savvy Spending Hacks To Sustain Travel, Dining & Luxury Shopping

American Express’ latest global Trendex has found Australians across all generations are adopting creative spending strategies to continue enjoying the experiences and purchases they love, despite cost-of-living pressures. Booking off-peak dinner reservations, cashing in loyalty points to pay for vacations, and renting, rather than purchasing, luxury goods are just some of the clever ways Australians […]

Elon Musk’s X Sued By Ad Firm Over Trademark Infringement
  • Technology

Elon Musk’s X Sued By Ad Firm Over Trademark Infringement

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has been hit with another challenge. This time it’s a lawsuit from Florida-based ad firm X Social Media. The ad firm was founded in 2015 and offers its advertising and social media services to connect law practices with consumers affected by torts. X Social Media uses […]

Gen8 Launches To Help Business Become Generative AI-ready
  • Marketing

Gen8 Launches To Help Business Become Generative AI-ready

Generative AI strategy consultancy, GEN8, is poised to reshape the way businesses, marketers, and agencies work as it officially enters the market. GEN8 provides generative AI strategy, training and governance advisory to complex teams across APAC; turning new ways of working into new cutting-edge advantages. Soft-launching in May, inaugural clients include Grab, Southeast Asia’s super […]

TorchMedia expands Canberra Light Rail network
  • Marketing
  • Media

TorchMedia expands Canberra Light Rail network

Australia’s leading Transit Media specialist, TorchMedia, has today announced the expansion of its premium Canberra Light Rail portfolio, growing from five to nine stations covering the city’s entire light rail network.

Mash Adds Genie Gurnani As Executive Drag Queen
  • Media

Mash Adds Genie Gurnani As Executive Drag Queen

Mash has today announced the appointment of Genie Guranani as the company’s executive drag queen. This role will see Gurnani join Mash’s global pool of operating partners; a panel of seasoned industry experts that works with Mash’s leadership team on commercial, operational, and creative strategy. In addition to competing on Drag Race Thailand, the first […]

Clear blue aqua marine ocean with turtle and plastic bottle pollution
  • Media

South Australia Shows The Nation How To Travel In Latest Tourism Campaign Via Fuller

Adelaide independent creative agency Fuller Brand Communication has partnered with the South Australian Tourism Commission to launch the state’s bold new campaign this weekend. ‘Travel. Our Way.’ poses both a challenge to tourists to reconsider their ‘usual holiday’ and take the trip down south where you will discover real, raw and rugged experiences you won’t […]

Spotify Renews The Inspired Unemployed For Another Season
  • Marketing

Spotify Renews The Inspired Unemployed For Another Season

Spotify has signed Spotify Original podcast, The Inspired Unemployed, for another season. Since launching the podcast with Spotify in 2021, the unstoppable duo behind The Inspired Unemployed, Matt Ford and Jack Steele, have continued to bring a weekly dose of banter, humorous yarns, and raw and vulnerable conversations to the Spotify airwaves. Making their mark in the entertainment industry, the […]

Jonesy & Amanda Announce Live Stage Show
  • Marketing

Jonesy & Amanda Announce Live Stage Show

Get ready for a night of entertainment and nostalgia as WSFM’s beloved Breakfast duo, Jonesy & Amanda, commemorate an incredible 18 years on air together with a special iHeartLIVE event, “An Evening with Jonesy & Amanda.” This exciting, one-off stage show will take place on Thursday, November 23rd, starting at 7:00 PM at the Sydney […]

Rolling Stone Unveils Movember Charity Zine With The Rubens As Cover Stars
  • Media

Rolling Stone Unveils Movember Charity Zine With The Rubens As Cover Stars

The Brag Media has today announced a limited edition Rolling Stone Movember Zine with Aussie rock band The Rubens on the cover. The custom zine is a first for Rolling Stone in Australia since The Brag Media returned the brand to market in 2020. The Rolling Stone Movember Zine is being distributed on an exclusive […]

Publicis Promotes Maurice Riley To New Role Of Chief Data Officer
  • Technology

Publicis Promotes Maurice Riley To New Role Of Chief Data Officer

Publicis Groupe has announced the promotion of Maurice Riley (lead image) to the new position of chief data officer for the group in Australia and New Zealand. As part of his remit, Riley will partner closely with agency CEOs and data leads, to further elevate the Groupe’s data specialisms and products. With a focus on […]

A fun depiction of a competitive TV game show, stylized in late 1970's or early 1980's fashion. The host, an African American man in a stunning gold blazer, asks the contestants quiz trivia questions to see who will win the grand prize! The participants hold their hands over their buzzers to signal they have the answer.
  • Media

Friday Trivia Time!

Sure, hardly any of you actually did it last week, but B&T set to persevere with our new adland trivia thingamabob.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine