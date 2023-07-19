Olympic Champion Kaylee McKeown Named Ambassador For Wahl

Triple Olympic gold medallist Kaylee McKeown was today unveiled as the ambassador for Wahl’s first ever range of female shavers and beauty trimmers in Australia.

The current 100m and 200m backstroke world record holder, known for her extraordinary dedication and bubbly personality, is firm favourite to add to her Olympic gold medal collection in Paris next year.

“I’m very excited to be working with Wahl on their new range of female grooming products,” McKeown said. “As a swimmer, I understand the importance of hair management and attention to detail, and that’s exactly what they deliver.”

Wahl is Australia’s leading brand in men’s and pet grooming, and their new premium women’s range signifies a notable expansion for the firm’s offerings in the female grooming category.

The range of shavers and beauty trimmers are designed specifically for women, with a focus on precision, comfort, and ease of use. They’re ideal for anything from trimming underarm hair, shaving legs and shaping eyebrows to smoothing faces and perfecting bikini lines.

“I can’t wait to see Australian women embracing these wonderful new products to achieve that perfect look,” McKeown said. “Being streamline in the pool is absolutely essential for me so they’re an important part of my training routine as I begin my quest to win gold in Paris.”

Kaylee, 21, will be working closely with the brand to promote the range in a series of TV commercials during the 2023 World Championships and 2024 Paris Olympics as well as social media activations and an extensive PR campaign.

Managing director of Wahl Australia Shaun Geddes said: “We’re thrilled that Kaylee is our new ambassador – Australians love her passion, spirit and boundless determination to be the best. That’s why she’s the perfect fit for our first ever female grooming products. Her confidence as both an athlete and young woman embodies the Wahl brand values.”

New Wahl research has revealed that Australian women are purchasing more grooming devices for their personal care needs than ever before, driven by convenience and a desire for salon-quality results at home. Around half have purchased one in the last year alone, with 18-34-year-olds the most hair-conscious.

Wahl’s new female range of shavers and beauty trimmers will be available in major retailers nationally from July.