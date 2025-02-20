Ogilvy Sydney Hires Special’s Max McKeon

Ogilvy Sydney has hired Max McKeon as its new ECD.

As part of McKeon’s role, he will work closely with ECD Bridget Jung, who will continue to focus on earned creativity, overseeing creative at Ogilvy PR, as well as leading the creative output of Ogilvy Health and Ogilvy One.

He will also work side by side with other Ogilvy creative leaders in addition to Talbot and Ogilvy Network CSO Fran Clayton.

McKeon replaces Clark Edwards, returned to the UK in June 2024 after a year with Ogilvy.

McKeon has a number of high-profile campaigns under his belt including the much-lauded Superbowl ad, “It’s a Tide Ad”. McKeon joins from Special where he has worked on big-name brands including Uber Eats, Kayo Sports and Pepsi for the past four years. Prior to Special, Max spent time in New York cementing his global creative reputation at Saatchi & Saatchi, at Colenso BBDO New Zealand, plus Publicis Mojo and The Monkeys in Sydney.

Ogilvy Network ANZ CCO Toby Talbot said: “Max has no right to be the humble, self-effacing human that he is with a body of work like his. He has his name on two of my favourite ads of all time, ‘It’s a Tide ad and ‘I’m drinking it for you’. We’re incredibly excited to have him join the Ogilvy family at this time. Taking on the Sydney ECD role will allow him to develop his creative leadership potential even further. He can bring his formidable skills to our clients, people and culture.

“His curiosity for different-shaped ideas is a great fit for Ogilvy, and his desire to work closely with our other creative leaders across all disciplines of our business was a big attraction for him.”

Ogilvy Sydney MD Michelle Holland said: “Max’s passion for craft and his ability to connect with audiences across different platforms makes him a truly exceptional creative talent. He’s known for pushing creative boundaries and fostering a collaborative and inspiring work environment, aligning perfectly with Ogilvy’s values and focus on developing transformative and inspiring work. We’re excited to welcome him to the team.”

McKeon said of joining Ogilvy: “Ogilvy, as a network and locally, has really been hitting its stride in terms of talent, clients and the work. I’m very flattered that this wonderful team, at such a great moment, would lend me their coattails. It’s such a powerful and varied offering, and that makes for a very interesting playground. In the immortal words of David Ogilvy ‘I’m pretty jazzed’.”

McKeon starts in the middle of March.