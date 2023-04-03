Ogilvy Melbourne Unveils LaunchVic Campaign Encouraging Startups In The State

In a bid to lift awareness and perception of the Victorian startup ecosystem, a new LaunchVic campaign starring the state’s startup heroes goes live this week, developed by Ogilvy Melbourne.

Showcasing some of the State’s most well-known and successful startups, the new campaign highlights Victoria’s culture of innovation, backed by business founders, investors and talent. Using the tagline “STARTUPS START HERE”, the campaign shows that Victoria is a true hub for startups because of the state’s famously creative and collaborative culture.

It will run across digital channels including YouTube, social, plus OOH from April 1 through to the end of June, specifically targeting people already within the startup ecosystem, and those that support them. It will also use targeted media placements to call out the geographical birthplace of some of Victoria’s most well-known and successful startups.

Ogilvy Melbourne managing director Gavin MacMillan said to help grow overall belief in Victoria’s startup ecosystem, the campaign’s strategy focussed on communicating the three stages of the startup journey: inception, build, and success.

“Victoria is brimming with existing success stories and constantly inspiring new ones, so we developed a communciations platform to both showcase them, and prove that Victoria is where startups start. People building business thrive when others buy into their stories, and examples of success give them confidence in the risks they’re taking. When they succeed, their stories become the story of the entire ecosystem,” he explained.

Ogilvy Melbourne executive creative director Hilary Badger added: “In Victoria right now, hundreds of unique success stories are being written. Inspired by the place, its culture and community, future business founders are scribbling their ideas on napkins on the number 8 tram, closing in on capital for their next venture in Cremorne, and toiling away on their Agtech idea from the kitchen table, inspired by people and land of regional Victoria. And these startups thrive in Victoria because the people and the place foster them. So it was important the team’s creative approach showcased these success stories, while using a visual device that created sense of interconnectedness and community.”

The campaign is the first executed by Ogilvy since winning the work through a competitive pitch last year. LaunchVic is a government agency which fuels the growth of Victoria’s startup ecosystem.

LaunchVic CEO Dr Kate Cornick said: “The “STARTUPS START HERE campaign is about putting the State’s most exciting companies on a pedestal and showing how the people and the place have backed them to be where they are today. Victoria is doing an amazing job producing globally competitive companies, but not enough people know. Startup founders shaping the future of Victoria should be revered – much like our sports stars – so they can inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs from all across our State.”