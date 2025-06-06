Officeworks Launches Its Annual Make A Difference Appeal

Officeworks has launched its eighth annual Make A Difference Appeal, empowering store teams across the country to select local community organisations that align with the needs and values of their communities. The Appeal will run from 1 June to 30 June 2025, supporting charities nationwide to foster inclusion and help create opportunities for children to learn, create, and connect.

The nationwide Appeal allows customers to donate in any Officeworks store or online, with funds going directly to 20 local community organisations selected by individual store teams. This year’s Appeal focuses on child literacy initiatives—a cause close to Officeworks’ heart—with store teams carefully selecting local charities that align with this mission and striving to strengthen ties within

their communities to support it.

Building on more than $5.9 million raised in previous years, the campaign aims to make an even bigger impact in 2025.

“The Make a Difference appeal enables our team members to rally behind local causes that have deep meaning within their local community and help raise much needed funds to improve a child’s development and learning,” said Zoe Cairns, Officeworks community manager.

“It’s a rewarding initiative because the teams have direct input in selecting the organisations who benefit, allowing them to forge deeper ties with their local communities. And, as for our amazing customers, it shows that loose change can make a massive difference to a community group.

“Our teams identified supporting children’s educational development as a priority, recognising that strong literacy and learning foundations are crucial for long-term achievement.”

Some of the organisations being supported in 2025 include Backpacks 4 SA Kids, which provides out of home care children with essential education and care packs; Nature Foundation, which runs “Kids on Country™ Junior Ranger Program” programs for young Aboriginal people to build employability and life skills; PROJECT ROCKIT, who provide antibullying workshops in schools; Deadly Science, who help indigenous students gain STEM equality and Zephyr Education, which helps children affected by domestic violence get back to school. A full list of charity partners are provided below.

“Being able to receive funding from Officeworks customers is a huge boost for our organisation. It is so important that everyone has something that is there and can bring comfort when moving homes,” said Rachael Zaltron, Backpacks 4 SA Kids founder and CEO.

“We are seeing an increase in demand due to the cost of living crisis so every dollar helps.”

The Make A Difference appeal runs from Sunday June 1 until Monday June 30 and Aussies are urged to visit their local Officeworks or online to donate at the point of payment to make a big difference to the lives of children nationwide.