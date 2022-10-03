Oaks Hotels Launches New Brand Campaign Via MASH

Oaks Hotels, Resorts & Suites has launched a new brand communications platform “Happy folks choose Oaks”, with an integrated campaign, curated by MASH.

Oaks, which operates more than 60 hotels, resorts and serviced suites across Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, India and Qatar, provides a home away from home for both corporate travellers and leisure tourists alike.

With little differentiation in the crowded domestic hotel space, global creative services platform MASH, which curates teams of top-tier creative talent from around the world, was tasked with differentiating the brand and giving travellers a real reason to choose Oaks.

MASH assembled a bespoke team of leading creative specialists including Praveen Vaidyanathan, a strategic planner in New York, Sydney-based creative directors Linda Jukic and David Shirlaw and campaign director Ellie Cornford in Perth, to deliver big brand thinking without traditional expensive agency overheads.

The campaign, which runs across Australia and New Zealand includes digital, print, out of home and a 30-second TV commercial highlighting Oaks as the destination for happy people. From business people finding new ways to kick start their day, kids making their parents breakfast and business meetings happening, just about anywhere, happy folks choose Oaks as the place to relax, work and have fun.

In addition to developing the ‘Happy folks choose Oaks’ brand platform, MASH managed the end-to-end campaign delivery, including strategy, creative ideation, execution, finished art and asset rollout. MASH also partnered with award winning director Damien Toogood and production company MERV to bring the commercial to life.

The campaign will be fully integrated with Oak’s public relations and social media functions, managed by Anne Wild & Associates and The Content Division respectively, with media planning and buying managed by Sunny Media.

Melissa Rodrigues, group director of brand and marketing, Minor Hotels said: “The new brand platform and creative campaign from the MASH team encapsulates our proposition in a highly competitive marketplace. Being able to tap into a network of top talent from around the world, efficiently and with ease, has helped drive our ambitions to the next level. As the tourist and business travel market returns to normal, we want to build a strong affinity with the Oaks brand as a destination for guests to experience the best of what our properties have to offer.

Tash Menon, founder and managing director at MASH added: “It has been brilliant building such a solid partnership with Melissa and her team at Minor Hotels. They were one of our earliest clients who understood the value of what a curated team of creative specialists could bring. This MASHUP has truly done an epic job delivering a fully integrated campaign that nailed the brief and will successfully differentiate Oaks. The strength and capabilities of our global MASH community and the standard of the work they continue to deliver, demonstrates a real alternative to the traditional agency model for advertisers and brands.”

Oaks Hotels, Resorts and Suites is part of the Thailand-headquartered Minor Hotels group, an international hotel owner, operator and investor, with a diverse portfolio of over 530 properties operating in more than 50 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe and South America.

