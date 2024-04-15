NZ’s Contact Energy Launches “It’s Good To Be Home” Campaign Iteration, Via Special

NZ’s Contact Energy Launches “It’s Good To Be Home” Campaign Iteration, Via Special
Contact Energy and agency partner, Special, have launched the latest iteration of their gold Effie-winning ‘It’s good to be home’ brand platform.

It tells of how Contact is focused on advancing the quality of home life for all New Zealanders and is developing more than $1.2 billion of renewable energy projects and initiatives to reduce emissions.

This campaign shows Contact is committed to building a better future for humans – as well as all the flora and fauna whom we share this home with.

Sera Flint, Head of Marketing at Contact, says, “As Kiwis we love our homes and also have a special connection to New Zealand as our shared home. But we don’t live here alone – as seen in this campaign. We wanted to share what Contact is doing to ensure it’s good to be home in New Zealand, both now and in the future. We’re committed to and actively working towards making Aotearoa a better place for all, by promising net zero energy generation by 2035.”

The centrepiece of the new campaign takes place in a Kiwi flat, complete with the trials and angst that come with a mixed living situation. The issues in the flat are what every New Zealander has experienced, from not replacing the loo paper, to bathroom hogging, milk stealing, drain clogging, and the classic goldfish disappearing. (Okay, maybe not that last one.)

This flat and group of flatmates are like no other. The flat is the entirety of New Zealand, and the flatmates are the people, animals, trees, and even the rocks that call this country home.

Special CCO, Jonathan McMahon, says, “That penguin, Nigel, might come across as a little bit uptight, but have you tried living with a milk-stealing ruru and gaming sea lions and sheep? No? Then probably not a deciduous tree that likes to bathe first every morning either then, I imagine. Well, what about those things we call humans? Sometimes they can just be the worst. Luckily, like Nigel, Contact just wants us to live more harmoniously in the future, with regard to the quality of home life for of all of Aotearoa’s flatties. So much so, they even let the soundtrack be performed by (The) Turtles.

The Contact team has been a true partner in this project. Animation is always a long, tricky road to take, but their patience, attention to detail, and overall passion for this project has been commendable. It’s been an exciting project to be a part of, especially with Freddy and the team at Finch, and of course the wonderful team at Flux who have brought all our characters to life.”

Credits:

Client: Contact Energy

Chief Retail Officer Matt Bolton

Head of Brand Marketing: Sera Flint

Head of Product & Innovation: Sam Morse

Advertising Communications Manager – Brand & Marketing: Shea Whittington

Brand Lead – Marketing Communications: Elle Hunter

 

Agency: Special

CEO / Creative Chairman: Tony Bradbourne

Chief Creative Officer: Lisa Fedyszyn

Chief Creative Officer: Jonathan McMahon

Creative Director: Steve Hansen

Creative Director: David Shirley

Chief Strategy Officer: Rory Gallery

Senior Strategist: Amy Willemse

Group Business Director: Simone Botherway

Business Director: Michael Lyons

Senior Business Manager: Jeremy Sinniah

General Manager: John Marshall

Head of TVP: Therese Bielawa

Head of TVP: Katie Mortensen

Producer: Nigel Sutton

Producer: Gabrielle Eggels

 

Production company: Finch

Director: Freddy Mandy

Managing Director: Corey Esse

Executive Producer: Rebekah ‘Bex’ Kelly

Producer: Yolande Dewey
Producer: Nikki Walker

Animation: Flux

Executive Producer: Josh Forsman

Executive Creative Director: Laban Dickinson

 

Photography: Match Artists

Photographer: Ross Brown
Producer:  Gerardine Turney

 

Music Licensing: Marcus Brooke-smith Leveltwo

Composer: Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper
Sound Design: Craig Matuschka at Liquid Studios




