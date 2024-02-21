Nunn Media Wins Global Independent Agency Of The Year At Local Planet 2024 Global Conference

Australia’s largest independent media agency, Nunn Media, has taken out two major awards at Local Planet’s 2024 Global Conference, including the evening’s top honour of Global Independent Agency of the Year.

Rising above more than 75 independent media agencies from 125 markets around the world, Nunn Media was recognised as Global Independent Agency of the Year. The award acknowledges one independent media agency with leading capabilities that has delivered outstanding client outcomes in the past year.

Nunn Media also won second award for Best Digital Innovation of 2024, recognising the digital media results it delivered last year for an industry-leading global clothing brand.

Both awards were judged by peer evaluation across Local Planet, a global network of privately owned media agencies across Australia, Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Martyn Rattle, global CEO of Local Planet, congratulated Nunn Media on its two award wins and recent success. “When it comes to market footprint, capability and client outcomes as an independent media agency, Nunn Media sets itself apart in our network as an exemplar. Its achievements in Australia set a new standard for other independent agencies to follow,” said Rattle.

Matt Nunn, managing director of Nunn Media, said the award wins are a testament to its people and investment in digital innovation. “The award wins top off a solid year of growth for Nunn Media. They’re an excellent recognition of the investments we’ve made to-date in growing our digital capabilities and the high performing teams we’ve cultivated. To be recognised in this way by our global peers is outstanding,” said Nunn.

The award wins follow a strong year for Nunn Media, which saw the agency surpass A$500 million in client billings and win major clients including Spotlight Retail Group, Baker’s Delight and Melbourne Airport.