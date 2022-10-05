NSFW! Adult Shop Hides Sex Toys Throughout Property Listing To Get Around Ad Bans

[B&T warns this article does include adult themes that may offend.] Often think real estate agents’ sole purpose is to f@ck you over?

Well, the whole premise has been turned on its head by a clever CEO of a popular adult sex site and a new campaign.

Gerður Huld, who owns Blush, one of Iceland’s biggest adult entertainment stores, was frustrated by restrictions – particularly on social media – placed on advertising her company’s range of vibrators, beads, plugs. lubes and the likes.

This, naturally, threw up some creative challenges for Blush’s agency Pipar\TBWA.

The solution? When Huld decided to put her house up for sale, the agency cleverly hid Blush’s array of pleasure devices in the promotional photos.

The agency’s brief was to “sell a positive and healthy experience, promote sexual health and healthy attitudes towards sex, and find a way to promote sex toys without breaking any social media rules”.

You need to look closely, but can you spot the rubber fist in the shower? The clitoral stimulator parading as a computer mouse? A Fleshlight in the kitchen? Lube and anal beads in the lounge room?

The campaign soon went viral, with keen-eyed spotters offered the chance to win a Blush gift card if they could correctly call out the product in each image.

See how well you can do with the raunchy images below:

Commenting on the campaign, Agga Jónsdóttir, creative director at Pipar\TBWA told industry site Muse: “We wanted people to have some fun finding all the toys because some of them were not spotted the first days.

“When we finally launched the campaign, Gerður did an Instagram story about our plan and goal to normalize sexual health. Gerður was quite nervous that people would not spot the toys the first day, but after 24 hours everything went quite crazy. A game launched six days later with still life images for consumers to ‘spot the difference’ and find all the toys. The winner got a Blush gift certificate.”