NRL Unveils Season Opening Campaign “UNREAL” Via Indie Agency Emotive

The National Rugby League has launched a bold new creative platform, which is being rolled out across the whole business. “UNREAL” is the first major work from independent creative agency Emotive since it won the NRL account following a competitive pitch in October 2021.

The work represents a significant development for NRL as it moves away from separate event and product-led campaigns in favour of unifying the game under a singular long-term creative platform

“UNREAL” taps into the authenticity that sets NRL apart from other sports. It’s the real grit, drama, determination, skill and heart that makes rugby league so unreal to watch. As the launch film says, “It’s so real, it’s UNREAL.”

Produced in collaboration with Airbag and directed by Ariel Martin, the launch film opens on NRL game footage commentated by the legendary Ray Warren, before rewinding to take us on a journey through some of the real stuff that goes into making rugby league so Unreal.

Corina Black, general manager, marketing, NRL, said: “Unreal is a bold step forward for the NRL brand. An all-encompassing platform idea born from all the real that makes Rugby League the most entertaining and connected sport in Australia. By bringing together the best of what’s on offer across our incredible portfolio of events and grass roots programs this platform helps us to connect with core fans and attract new audiences to our community so they can experience all the real that makes NRL so Unreal.”

Michael Hogg, managing partner and head of strategy, Emotive, added: “Some things are meant to be, like the Bunnies winning the Grand Final in 2014 for the first time in 43 years, or ‘UNREAL’ being the creative platform for NRL. Not only does it conveniently have the brand name in it – how often does that happen? …but more importantly, it captures the very essence of what makes NRL distinct as a game and as an entertainment property. And as such, has a chance to help unite the game and to be enduring.”

As well as TV, the campaign will launch through Channel Nine broadcast integration, and will also feature across OOH and digital, merchandise and experiential. Beyond the launch campaign, ‘UNREAL’ will be rolling out across the business with campaigns for the 2022 Premiership, grassroots Club Rugby League, All Stars, NRLW, Magic Round, State of Origin, Women’s State of Origin, and the Finals Series.

