NRL Heartthrob Reece Walsh Stars In New Musashi In New Campaign By JOY

A new campaign from Australia’s number one sports nutrition brand, Musashi, captures the emotion, intensity and self-reflection on GAME DAY, featuring some of the country’s most exciting, emerging sporting talent.

Devised by leading independent agency JOY, the campaign creative is inspired by the power of the moment just before an athlete steps out onto the field, court or octagon. The series includes five sport code-specific TVCs and a series of athlete-focused digital and visual executions that bring the concept to life and capture the essence of Musashi’s unmistakable brand language.

The powerful video and imagery of the campaign are bolstered by heavyweight partnerships with major sports media, including Fox Sports, Kayo, ESPN and Optus Sports. Social Media and Out of Home will also play a significant role in the campaign with formats across transit, street furniture and sports precincts, featuring codes and athletes selected to match local sporting preferences.

“Our creative brief to JOY was to continue the athlete’s journey with Musashi, taking them from our Performance Lab to the Locker Room. Selecting the right athletes to play out our all-sports strategy was essential, but it was also important that they could connect with our consumers. This year we added young NRL superstar Reece Walsh, AFL’s rising star Cody Weightman and NBL icon Xavier Cooks. The campaign was further strengthened by developing sport-specific assets featuring all of our athlete ambassadors, which we expect will create relevance and ultimately help us form a greater connection with our consumers,” said Amy Huntley, marketing director, Musashi.

Building on Musashi’s long-term strategy of evolving from a bodybuilding-focused brand to one that is relevant to all sport codes and teams, the power of GAME DAY holds true across all key sport codes: MMA, NRL, AFL, Cricket and Rugby. It underlines that Musashi’s range of products is for anyone seeking increased fuel and recovery performance. As in past campaigns, the campaign features a stellar line-up of professional ambassador athletes across a wide range of sports who rely on Musashi products to help power their performance.

“It was an exciting creative challenge to find the narrative that would transcend codes and athletes whilst connecting with our audience. The Musashi Locker Room is positioned as a place of reflection in those moments before the big game, where preparation is everything,” Libby Young, creative director, JOY said.

JOY and Musashi collaborated closely for the creative, with support from Chisel Productions. The campaign is expected to be Australia’s most prominent sports nutrition campaign this year. The teams aimed to demonstrate the power of joined up thinking with creative, media and socials working seamlessly together to deliver an integrated launch across television, digital, out of home and social media.

“The message is clear: Musashi prepares you to perform at your best, to hit the field, court or octagon with all the confidence you need to win. We’ve been on a tremendous growth journey with Musashi, and like the brand, the passion from our client and agency teams is relentless, and the sales and brand health results indicate that our approach is working. We’re looking forward to celebrating another year of cracking the code to success together,” said Martin Patton, principal, JOY.