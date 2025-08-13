NP Digital Reveals 44% Of Marketers Experienced A Decrease In Traffic Since AI Overviews Debuted

Contrary to widespread industry fears about AI-driven search reducing website traffic, a new report from NP Digital has found that many marketers are actually seeing stable or improved performance since the launch of Google’s AI Overviews.

In its newly released 2025 Organic Search Engine Trends Report, NP Digital Australia, part of the performance marketing agency founded by Neil Patel, revealed that 56 per cent of marketers surveyed globally have experienced an increase in traffic since AI Overviews (AIO) debuted. The findings suggest early fears around AI-driven search hurting visibility may be overstated, with AIO instead reshaping how marketers approach SEO.

As AI-generated answers and featured snippets become more prominent, and as zero-click search results grow, marketers are rapidly evolving their strategies to stay visible. Brand mentions are playing an increasingly important role in this shift, with 78 per cent of marketers citing them as critical for SEO performance. These changes reflect a broader move away from keyword-focused tactics toward more holistic and authority-driven approaches to search.

Based on surveys of 1000 general search users and 600 marketing professionals, the report explores how both consumers and brands are adapting to the rise of AI-powered search. Key findings include a stronger focus on structured data, creating conversational content and ensuring a presence is maintained across a wider ecosystem beyond Google.

“While the data is skewed towards the US, it offers a strong signal for what’s next in Australia,” said Guy Jarvie, managing director of NP Digital Australia and New Zealand. “AI Overviews and generative search are already influencing user behaviour locally. This report gives Aussie marketers a valuable head start in adapting their strategies before these shifts become more entrenched.”

The research also highlights the growing importance of platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Reddit and ChatGPT, which are increasingly used by younger audiences for product discovery and decision-making. NP Digital refers to this evolution as Search Everywhere Optimisation. This model encourages brands to ensure discoverability across both traditional and emerging search channels.

“Success in search today goes beyond keywords and rankings,” said Adam Kelly, head of solutions of NP Digital Australia and New Zealand. “To remain visible, Australian brands need to optimise for where and how people are actually searching. That may be in AI summaries, video or social platforms.”

Looking ahead, marketers are preparing for an even larger shift in how search works. Around one in three believe that AI tools will account for 25 per cent to 50 per cent of all search activity within the next year. In response, more than half are already tracking their brand’s visibility within AI platforms, while another 38 per cent are exploring how to do so.

The most common ways marketers are adapting include investing in visibility tracking tools and optimising for long-tail keywords that align with how AI delivers results.