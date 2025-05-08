Nova’s Red Room Global Tour Diary: 12 Music Fans Go Global With The World’s Hottest Artists

A lucky group of 12 competition winners, along with the Nova music partnerships team and client Expedia, have accompanied Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel on an international music tour, Nova’s Red Room Global Tour Powered by Expedia, taking in performances and interviews with some of the world’s hottest artists over the past week.

This one-of-a-kind packaged experiential tour took place across three countries and four cities spanning Sydney, Auckland, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

LEG 1: SYDNEY – APRIL 28: RICKI-LEE LIVE IN NOVA’S RED ROOM

The tour started in Sydney on the evening of Monday, April 28 at Piper Rooms at the Ovolo in Woolloomooloo – for Live in Nova’s Red Room with Ricki-Lee Coulter.

The packed room enjoyed a show-stopping performance by Ricki-Lee, who belted out a string of hits to an audience full of fans and industry VIPs. After the performance, it was early to bed for Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel as they departed, along with the tour group, for Auckland early the next morning.

LEG 2: AUCKLAND – APRIL 29: GRACIE ABRAMS AT SPARK ARENA

The tour continued to Auckland, where Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel interviewed international music phenomenon Gracie Abrams backstage ahead of her show at Spark Arena.

Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel then took in Gracie’s show along with the competition winners for what proved to be a stunning performance.

LEG 3: LOS ANGELES – MAY 1: BENNY BLANCO AND LAUREN SPENCER SMITH

The next stop on Nova’s Global Red Room Tour Powered by Expedia was Los Angeles, where the lucky group of 12 Nova competition winners and industry guests were treated to a very special Nova’s Red Room, featuring award-winning record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco and rising star Lauren Spencer Smith.

Held at Arden restaurant in West Hollywood, Benny Blanco sat down with Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel and the competition winners over lunch, where he spoke candidly about working with his fiancé Selena Gomez for the first time when she was 16, making their new album ‘I Said I Love You First’, Selena asking him out for their first date – and whether he has a favourite song from the prolific back catalogue of songs he’s written and produced. He also took questions from the competition winners.

After lunch, guests were treated to an exclusive Nova’s Red Room performance by the incredibly talented Canadian singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith. Lauren performed a stunning set featuring songs from her new album The Art of Being a Mess as well as some crowd favourites from her hit debut album, Mirror. The performance was a special sneak-peek into Lauren’s upcoming The Art of Being a Mess world tour, which wings its way to Australia in November.

Lauren kicked off the performance in front of an intimate and very excited crowd with one of the hit songs that launched her career, ‘Fingers Crossed’. She followed this up with her very first live performance of her new song, ‘If Karma doesn’t get you (I will)’. After a stunning performance of ‘That Part’, a new song, ‘Parallel Universe’, came next, where she talked about break ups and how these relationships could have worked in another world. Lauren continued with ‘Pray’ – and closed out the performance with ‘Small’ – a moving song about body image and ‘Flowers’, which Lauren revealed was her favourite song.

LEG 4: LAS VEGAS – MAY 4: POST MALONE WITH JELLY ROLL

The tour concluded in Las Vegas, where the tour group took in an epic show by Jelly Roll and Post Malone at Allegiant Stadium.

Nova’s Red Room Global Tour launched in 2014 with four international tours taking place through to 2017. The tours have featured an incredible line-up of international artists including Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Calvin Harris, Miley Cyrus, Meghan Trainor, Usher, Adam Lambert and Craig David. In 2018, Nova’s Red Room: LA Edition was held in Los Angeles featuring Harry Styles, followed by Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes the following year.