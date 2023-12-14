No Christmas Will Go Marg Free With Altos Tequila’s New Campaign Via Emotive

No Christmas Will Go Marg Free With Altos Tequila’s New Campaign Via Emotive
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Independent creative agency Emotive has unveiled a new campaign for Pernod Ricard’s Olmeca Altos Tequila.

Voted the world’s #1 tequila for margaritas, Altos was created in 2009 by two world-famous bartenders and a Maestro Tequilero who set out to make the perfect tequila for margaritas.

But with research by the brand revealing almost two-thirds of consumers have run out of limes when preparing margaritas at home, Altos is on a mission to ‘save’ Christmas for the margie making masses by encouraging people to replace their useless Christmas baubles with their Emergency Lime Baubles.

The mission sees 15,000 Altos branded Emergency Limes Baubles set to drop on Australian doorstops in time for Christmas through a partnership with Uber Eats.

“Our mission was to shine a cheeky spotlight on a key consumer need whilst reinforcing Altos’ credentials as the world’s #1 tequila for margaritas,” said Kristy Rutherford, marketing director at Pernod Ricard.

“Altos has a reputation for pioneering innovation in the tequila category and this launch is no exception, going to great lengths to help Aussies avoid a margarita mishap this summer”.

“The best creativity doesn’t always look like advertising, sometimes it looks like free fresh lime baubles, delivered to your door, thanks to Altos Tequila and partnerships with Uber Eats, Harris Farm and IGA,” said Simon Joyce, CEO at Emotive.

Launched with comedian Jimmy Rees and Real Housewives of Sydney favourites Krissy Marsh and Nicole O’Neil, a partnership with Uber Eats will see 15,000 Altos Emergency Lime Baubles land on Australian doorsteps across Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Melbourne (when you spend $10 on Uber Eats at participating Harris Farm stores in Sydney, Brisbane or Gold Coast or at participating IGA stores in Melbourne*).

“As Australia hits peak margie season, Altos Tequila has come up with a ridiculously ingenious way to ensure you never get caught short when making everyone’s favourite cocktail,” said Rees.

“Just replace your current useless Christmas tree baubles with Altos Emergency Lime Baubles and ta da! You’ll never scream ‘limes, where are you?’ like Tom Hanks in Castaway when he loses Wilson, ever again”.

To mark the launch, Altos have also taken over The Clovelly Hotel for five nights from Monday 18th December to Friday 22nd December. The experiential activation covers the landmark venue with a huge fresh lime adorned Christmas tree, 3,000 free Altos Emergency Limes for customers to take home, merch – and, of course, Altos margies.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Altos tequila Emotive

Latest News

Arcare Aged Care Takes To The Streets With Media Republic
  • Advertising

Arcare Aged Care Takes To The Streets With Media Republic

It’s the bane of brands and media buyers around the world over. Getting eyes on traditional forms of advertising in communities that are hard to reach. It was a dilemma aged-care provider Arcare needed to overcome. In a ground-breaking move to connect with communities in the Sunshine Coast, Balnarring and Point Lonsdale, areas traditionally difficult […]

Nominees Announced For The 13th AACTA International Awards
  • Media

Nominees Announced For The 13th AACTA International Awards

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) – today announced the nominees for the 13th AACTA International Awards. These Awards recognise the most outstanding film and television productions of the past year and are determined by Australia’s leading filmmakers and content creators. The winners will be announced on Saturday 10th February at the 2024 AACTA […]

Moo-ving Web Design To New Pastures: ConversionCow Launches To Streamline SMB Sales Efficiency
  • Marketing

Moo-ving Web Design To New Pastures: ConversionCow Launches To Streamline SMB Sales Efficiency

A dynamic new MarTech SaaS software company called ConversionCow has hit the market with the mission of helping small businesses deliver more enhanced sales messaging to customers, with the conversion rates to show for it. ConversionCow is a low-cost yet high-volume solution that acts as a smart salesperson entirely customisable to how and when customers interact […]

Friends choosing a movie to watch together at home, video on demand concept
  • Media

Searchr TV Streaming Guide To Launch Next Month

The Searchr guide will launch next month, combining all free-to-air and many paid providers. Searchr aggregates and hosts all Australian free-to-air providers, ten of the biggest and best-known local and international paid streaming platforms, and has partnered with LeadStory for breaking news content, all in one user-friendly application. By completely eliminating the need for any […]

B&T’s Biggest Winning Agencies Of 2023!
  • Advertising

B&T’s Biggest Winning Agencies Of 2023!

Based on new business wins, it'll be more than watery punch & a cocktail frankfurt at these agency Christmas parties.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
We Are Sprout Partner With Two Raw Sisters To Showcase The NZ Duo In Australia
  • Media

We Are Sprout Partner With Two Raw Sisters To Showcase The NZ Duo In Australia

FMCG and QSR brand/digital agency We Are Sprout has teamed up with best-selling cookbook creators Two Raw Sisters to highlight this NZ duo in Australia. Announcing the partnership on Instagram, We Are Sprout said: “We are very excited to announce We are Sprout have partnered with the very clever NZ duo the @tworawsisters on an […]

ABC Joins Australian Podcast Ranker
  • Media

ABC Joins Australian Podcast Ranker

A record 105.2 million podcasts were downloaded last month as measured by the Australian Podcast Ranker, released today by Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA) and Triton Digital, partly due to the new addition of ABC. ABC has debuted on the Australian Podcast Ranker as third biggest publisher, behind ARN and SCA. The highest placed ABC […]

MAFS Stars Announce SHOCK Split
  • Media

MAFS Stars Announce SHOCK Split

Much like talent shows not doing much for people's music careers, MAFS also doing little for contestants' love lives.