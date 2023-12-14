No Christmas Will Go Marg Free With Altos Tequila’s New Campaign Via Emotive

Independent creative agency Emotive has unveiled a new campaign for Pernod Ricard’s Olmeca Altos Tequila.

Voted the world’s #1 tequila for margaritas, Altos was created in 2009 by two world-famous bartenders and a Maestro Tequilero who set out to make the perfect tequila for margaritas.

But with research by the brand revealing almost two-thirds of consumers have run out of limes when preparing margaritas at home, Altos is on a mission to ‘save’ Christmas for the margie making masses by encouraging people to replace their useless Christmas baubles with their Emergency Lime Baubles.

The mission sees 15,000 Altos branded Emergency Limes Baubles set to drop on Australian doorstops in time for Christmas through a partnership with Uber Eats.

“Our mission was to shine a cheeky spotlight on a key consumer need whilst reinforcing Altos’ credentials as the world’s #1 tequila for margaritas,” said Kristy Rutherford, marketing director at Pernod Ricard.

“Altos has a reputation for pioneering innovation in the tequila category and this launch is no exception, going to great lengths to help Aussies avoid a margarita mishap this summer”.

“The best creativity doesn’t always look like advertising, sometimes it looks like free fresh lime baubles, delivered to your door, thanks to Altos Tequila and partnerships with Uber Eats, Harris Farm and IGA,” said Simon Joyce, CEO at Emotive.

Launched with comedian Jimmy Rees and Real Housewives of Sydney favourites Krissy Marsh and Nicole O’Neil, a partnership with Uber Eats will see 15,000 Altos Emergency Lime Baubles land on Australian doorsteps across Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Melbourne (when you spend $10 on Uber Eats at participating Harris Farm stores in Sydney, Brisbane or Gold Coast or at participating IGA stores in Melbourne*).

“As Australia hits peak margie season, Altos Tequila has come up with a ridiculously ingenious way to ensure you never get caught short when making everyone’s favourite cocktail,” said Rees.

“Just replace your current useless Christmas tree baubles with Altos Emergency Lime Baubles and ta da! You’ll never scream ‘limes, where are you?’ like Tom Hanks in Castaway when he loses Wilson, ever again”.

To mark the launch, Altos have also taken over The Clovelly Hotel for five nights from Monday 18th December to Friday 22nd December. The experiential activation covers the landmark venue with a huge fresh lime adorned Christmas tree, 3,000 free Altos Emergency Limes for customers to take home, merch – and, of course, Altos margies.