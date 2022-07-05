Nine’s Radio Stations Bag Best Ever Survey 4 Results

Nine’s Radio Stations Bag Best Ever Survey 4 Results
GfK Survey 4 of 2022 reveals that Nine’s talk stations achieved a cumulative audience of 1.873 million – up 9.1 per cent on Survey 4 of 2021.

It’s the highest ever Survey 4 audience for the network, and comes off the back of record audiences in Surveys 1, 2 and 3.

Sydney’s 2GB is a dominant No. 1 with a share of 12.9, while Melbourne’s 3AW is also a clear No. 1 with a share of 15.7.

Brisbane’s 4BC and Perth’s 6PR both posted audience growth of 0.5 in Survey 4.

Greg Byrnes, Nine Radio’s head of content, said: “The pattern is clear – audiences are choosing live and local content, all day, every day, and our radio stations are the only ones delivering against that promise.

“I’m extremely proud of all our teams – right across the network. We continue to be humbled by the loyalty of our listeners.”

In the breakfast slot, Ben Fordham Live is the market leader in Sydney with a share of 15.5, while Melbourne’s Ross and Russ increased their lead at breakfast by 1 share point to post a share of 19.8 – almost 9 points ahead of their nearest rival.

And in Mornings, Ray Hadley extends his record breaking run as Sydney’s No. 1 morning show with a share of 16.9 (up 0.4). This is Ray’s 142nd consecutive survey win and his best result of the year. Ray is also the Number 1 talk show in Brisbane with a 7.7 share.

In Melbourne, Neil Mitchell remains the undisputed No. 1 in the morning slot with a share of 18.5 (up 1.1). It is Neil’s best result for 2022.

