Nine & World Rugby Sign Multi-Tournament Deal, Which Sees Nine Secure The World Cup

Nine has secured the exclusive broadcast rights to the upcoming Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cups. The broadcast rights will include the British & Irish Lions Tour in 2025, as well as the Rugby World Cup.

Nine’s streaming and broadcast platforms will showcase the upcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, followed by the Men’s Rugby World Cup in 2027 – the first time since 2003 – and the Women’s Rugby World Cups 2029 – hosted right here on Aussie soil. Stan Sport will deliver every match from all three tournaments live and on-demand, while all the Wallabies and Wallaroos games will be live and free on the 9Network and 9Now.

With the combination of the 9Network, 9Now and Stan Sport, fans won’t miss a moment – from the first kick-off to the final whistle. Whether live on free-to-air, streaming on demand, or diving into commentary, analysis and entertainment across Nine’s suite of digital, publishing and audio assets, audiences will experience the Rugby World Cups like never before.

Coverage kicks off with Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 in England (22 August – 27 September 2025 UK time). Wallaroos matches will air live on the 9Network and 9Now, with all 32 tournament games available live and on-demand on Stan Sport.

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 then returns to Australian shores delivering fans a six-week, nationwide celebration of rugby. Nine will be at the heart of the action, broadcasting games from the early rounds right through to the finals, including all Wallabies and Wallaroos games, live and free on the 9Network and 9Now.

Stan Sport will stream all 52 matches live with replays, mini matches and highlights available on demand.

Australia will also host the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029, for the very first time the tournament comes to Australian shores. 9Network will air at least half of all matches, including all Wallaroos games, with the entire tournament available to stream on Stan Sport.

The deal also includes major international competitions from 2025 to 2029, including:

World Rugby U20 Championship (2025, Italy)

Pacific Nations Cup (2025, USA)

WXV Tournaments (from 2026)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series (2025–2029)

This agreement builds on the coverage on Stan Sport, the 9Network and 9Now of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 (played in 2022) and Men’s Rugby World Cup 2023 in France, and cements Nine’s position as the home for the Rugby World Cup.

“Securing the rights to these global events is a testament to Nine’s long-term strategy and deep commitment to delivering value for audiences, partners and shareholders”, said Catherine West, Nine chair.

“Major sporting bodies know they can trust Nine to bring an exceptional experience for fans that builds interest not just in the event but also engagement in their sport. Rugby is living proof of that value Nine brings.”

“The Rugby World Cup agreement reinforces the power of Nine”, said Matt Stanton, Nine CEO. “Whether it’s streaming on 9Now or Stan Sport, watching at home on 9 Network, listening on radio or getting the analysis across our publishing mastheads, Nine can bring the game to Australian audiences like no other media company can.”

“It not just cements Nine as the home of rugby, it strengthens our position as the place for iconic national and international sport with an unmatched ability to reach audiences across any and every platform.”

“It’s not just the fans that benefit from this partnership with World Rugby, our sponsors and advertisers know they can trust Nine to elevate their brands and engage with audiences in a meaningful and impactful way that adds to the experience for our audiences.”

World Rugby chair, Brett Robison said: “This landmark partnership is all about reigniting the love of rugby down under. With Nine unmatched reach, expert analysis, and comprehensive coverage across its broadcast and digital platforms, we are ensuring rugby is accessible to a wide audience and offering a unique and immersive destination for fans in the country.”

“World Rugby and Nine are uniting to deliver unprecedented visibility for the sport and its stars in Australia, ensuring the next generation of rugby fans is inspired by the action both on and off the field”, added, Alan Gilpin, World Rugby CEO.

“As we enter a golden decade for the sport in Australia, we are excited to continue our fruitful relationship with Nine all the way to two era-defining Rugby World Cups in 2027 and 2029.”