Nine Reconfigures Sales Team With Internal Promotions

Nine Reconfigures Sales Team With Internal Promotions
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Nine has announced the alignment of its national sales team under Total Television, Total Audio and Total Publishing as it accelerates towards its digital future.

As TV and radio content is increasingly consumed live, via a live stream and on-demand and news media is consumed across print and digital platforms, Nine is now perfectly positioned to help brands maximise their reach across its breadth of assets.

                                             L-R: Richard Hunwick, Jo Clasby and Ashley Earnshaw

Expanding their leadership responsibilities across these pillars will be Richard Hunwick, director of sales – Total Television (Metro, Regional and BVOD), Ashley Earnshaw, director of sales – Total Audio (Radio, live streaming, Podcast), while Jo Clasby is promoted to director of sales – Total Publishing (SMH, The Age, Financial Review, Nine.com.au).

Nine is also announcing the creation of a Digital Centre of Excellence focused on digital specialism using Nine’s market leading data and technology assets to forge new opportunities for advertisers across its television, audio and publishing assets.

Ben Campbell has been promoted to the role of director of data and digital advertising product and will lead the Digital Centre of Excellence. Jordan King has been promoted to the role of director of programmatic and digital sales and will lead an expanded programmatic sales team. They will both report to Nine’s chief sales officer Michael Stephenson.

Stephenson commented: “The future of TV is total television, the future of radio is total audio, and the future of publishing is total publishing

“At Nine, we have the best content, 15 million signed in users, the most advanced technology and the best people. This approach allows us to help advertisers recognise the benefits and maximise the reach of total media whilst accelerating our ongoing digital transformation through a dedicated centre of excellence.”

“I want to congratulate Nick Young on his appointment as the chief sales officer of Nova. Nick has been an important part of the Nine family for the past 3 years and his contribution to our business has been invaluable. Nick is a great friend and I wish him the best of luck in his new role. I know he will do amazing things at Nova.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

michael stephenson Nine

Latest News

Bras N Things Launches “I Come First” Campaign For Valentine’s Day
  • Campaigns

Bras N Things Launches “I Come First” Campaign For Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day Bras N Things is inspiring women to indulge themselves before anyone else – all in the name of pleasure. It’s time to embrace your first true love… yourself. You can watch the TVC HERE. With the perfect pieces to treat yourself and make Valentine’s Day all about you, the new Bras N […]

Thrive PR Announces Tech Academy To Help Bridge Marcomms Tech Skills Gap
  • Technology

Thrive PR Announces Tech Academy To Help Bridge Marcomms Tech Skills Gap

In an industry first, thrive pr + communications, Australasia’s largest independent public relations agency, has announced Thrive Tech Academy – a technology information training program designed for marcomms professionals to advance their knowledge, understanding and ability to communicate in today’s tech-driven world. With the tech sector’s annual contribution to the Australian economy sitting at $1.67 […]