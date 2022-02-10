Nine Reconfigures Sales Team With Internal Promotions
Nine has announced the alignment of its national sales team under Total Television, Total Audio and Total Publishing as it accelerates towards its digital future.
As TV and radio content is increasingly consumed live, via a live stream and on-demand and news media is consumed across print and digital platforms, Nine is now perfectly positioned to help brands maximise their reach across its breadth of assets.
L-R: Richard Hunwick, Jo Clasby and Ashley Earnshaw
Expanding their leadership responsibilities across these pillars will be Richard Hunwick, director of sales – Total Television (Metro, Regional and BVOD), Ashley Earnshaw, director of sales – Total Audio (Radio, live streaming, Podcast), while Jo Clasby is promoted to director of sales – Total Publishing (SMH, The Age, Financial Review, Nine.com.au).
Nine is also announcing the creation of a Digital Centre of Excellence focused on digital specialism using Nine’s market leading data and technology assets to forge new opportunities for advertisers across its television, audio and publishing assets.
Ben Campbell has been promoted to the role of director of data and digital advertising product and will lead the Digital Centre of Excellence. Jordan King has been promoted to the role of director of programmatic and digital sales and will lead an expanded programmatic sales team. They will both report to Nine’s chief sales officer Michael Stephenson.
Stephenson commented: “The future of TV is total television, the future of radio is total audio, and the future of publishing is total publishing
“At Nine, we have the best content, 15 million signed in users, the most advanced technology and the best people. This approach allows us to help advertisers recognise the benefits and maximise the reach of total media whilst accelerating our ongoing digital transformation through a dedicated centre of excellence.”
“I want to congratulate Nick Young on his appointment as the chief sales officer of Nova. Nick has been an important part of the Nine family for the past 3 years and his contribution to our business has been invaluable. Nick is a great friend and I wish him the best of luck in his new role. I know he will do amazing things at Nova.”
