Nine & PFL Fight Side-By-Side To Cover MMA

The Professional Fighters League, mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation, has launched the PFL Pacific. Powered by its media partnership with Nine with coverage across Stan Sport, 9Now the 9Network in Australia, PFL Pacific will deliver regional fighters competing for prize money in the league’s signature ‘win and advance’ tournament format.

This strategic launch underscores the PFL’s commitment to growing the sport across Oceania and providing fans with year-round access to MMA action.

Under this partnership, Stan becomes the exclusive home for the entire PFL portfolio across Australia, streaming live and on-demand via Stan Sport, with select premium events available on Stan Pay-Per-View. Additionally, key PFL events will air free-to-air on 9Now and the 9Network featuring live fights, archived events, highlights, and exclusive content. This multi-platform distribution ensures PFL’s world-class MMA is more accessible to Australian fans than ever before.

The inaugural PFL Pacific Tournament will take place across four live events in 2026, featuring top regional fighters in single-elimination brackets. With PFL’s signature ‘win and advance’ format and significant prize money on the line, the tournament offers a historic platform for Australian athletes to rise to global prominence. In just three years, PFL aims to crown more Australian MMA champions than any other organisation.

“It has been a priority of ours to bring the Professional Fighters League to Australia and the Pacific region, delivering our world-class brand of MMA and the sport’s biggest stars to local fans,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray.

“Through our landmark partnership with Stan, and extended reach via free-to-air coverage on the 9Network, we’re creating the most accessible MMA experience Australia has ever seen. With the launch of PFL Pacific, we’re also building a foundation for long-term growth and aiming to crown more Aussie champions than any other league over the next three years.”

“Stan has enjoyed a fantastic partnership with the PFL since 2022, and we’re excited to take it to new heights with the launch of PFL Pacific,” said Stan acting managing director Dan Taylor. “This new initiative highlights the PFL’s bold ambition and commitment to growing MMA in our region. And, as Australia’s only locally owned streamer, we’re proud to help power that growth from the ground up.”

“With PFL Pacific, the next generation of elite Aussie fighters now have a clear pathway and platform to showcase their talent to the world – to follow in the footsteps of Rob Wilkinson or Chelsea Hackett – and that’s the journey we want to support.

“With extensive coverage and reach across Stan Sport, 9Now and the 9Network, we’re making world-class MMA more accessible to Australian fans than ever before.”