Nine Launches A Current Affair Podcast: ‘That’s ACA’

A Current Affair has launched a new weekly podcast, That’s ACA, taking listeners and viewers behind the scenes of the show’s most talked-about stories.

Hosted by reporters Steve Marshall and Lizzie Pearl, That’s ACA offers a candid look into the world of television reporting. Each week, the hosts dissect the biggest stories, share their personal experiences on the road and talk to the program’s stable of reporters about the weird and wonderful assignments that capture the nation’s attention.

“There’s a saying in the ACA office, ‘that’s so ACA’,” explained co-host Marshall.

“It’s those stories that are quintessentially Australian, that make you laugh, make you cry, that fire you up, or just make you shake your head and say… ‘Only in Australia’. This podcast is a celebration of those moments and a chance for our viewers to be part of the conversation.”

“Our viewers are so invested in these stories and we’re constantly asked what happens when the cameras are off. This podcast is our chance to finally pull back the curtain, share the hilarious or heartfelt moments that don’t make it to air and really celebrate the craft of storytelling with our audience and our colleagues,” added co-host Pearl.

The podcast provides a new way for audiences to connect with the brand and its dedicated team of journalists.

“A Current Affair has been a staple in Australian living rooms for decades,” said Amy McCarthy, executive producer.

“That’s ACA is a natural evolution for the brand, allowing us to connect with our audience on a deeper level and on new platforms. It’s an exciting opportunity to showcase the incredible work and unique personalities of our reporting team, strengthening the bond we have with our viewers beyond the nightly broadcast.”

New episodes of That’s ACA are released every Friday morning.

The first three episodes are available now:

Episode 1: The Art of the Bounce

How A Current Affair reporters approach this signature move seen on the show. Plus people power – how viewers are literally saving lives. And can one story make all the difference? We also answer your curly questions.

Episode 2: Whistleblowers, Wine and Wins

Some of our biggest scoops come from people or whistleblowers who have the courage to stand up to the big guys. Plus, Lizzie’s rather tipsy long-lunch with a group of Nonnos. And stairway to heaven?…or hell? Justice for Bernice.

Episode 3: It's Not Personal, It's Strictly Business

Ally Langdon sits down with former American mobster and member of the Colombo crime family, Michael Franzese. He retired from the mob life in the mid nineties after a stint in jail and has since become a motivational speaker for youth, schools and prisons. He was in Australia recently and here is the full interview.

That’s ACA is available across all major podcast platforms and in video format on YouTube.