Nine Ad Manager Partners With 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards Programmes

Nine Ad Manager has officially aligned with Precedent Productions as a major partner of the 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards, as well as the 2024 Australian Women’s Small Business Champion Awards and the 2024 Australian Trades Small Business Champion Awards.

Nine Ad Manager is a self-service advertising tool for Australian small and medium businesses to reach audiences on Nine’s Broadcast Video On Demand (BVOD) platform, 9Now.

A significant partnership in support of the nation’s 2.5 million operating small businesses, which employ more than five million people (nearly double that of big businesses) and account for one-third of national GDP, Nine Ad Manager’s partnership of the three Champion Awards programmes will help ensure the well-deserved recognition of hundreds of small business operators this year.

With SMBs at the heart of the Australian economy and communities, Nine Ad Manager enables these businesses to be seen, heard and remembered within their local area. Thanks to its recent release and for the first time ever, Nine Ad Manager allows businesses of all sizes to access TV advertising opportunities on Australia’s Number 1 BVOD, 9Now, helping SMBs get their message in front of their future customers. Businesses can place their ads in and around Australia’s biggest TV shows and help drive awareness, consideration, or sales for their business. With use of a creative AI tool, businesses can even create a TV ad in minutes or upload an existing ad.

“This partnership underscores Nine Ad Manager’s commitment to supporting and empowering the growth of small and medium-sized businesses, reinforcing our dedication to their success,” said the head of Nine Ad Manager at Nine.

Founded and coordinated by Precedent Productions since 1999, the Australian Small Business Champion Awards has seen a record number of submissions this year. The Awards celebrate the best of Australia’s small businesses in the retail, services and manufacturing industries from every Australian state and territory, including regional and rural parts of the country.

More than 100 Australian Small Business Award Champions will be crowned winners at two National Presentation Evening Gala events at Sydney’s The Star on 12 and 13 April 2024.

The fourth year of Nine’s involvement in the Champion Awards programmes, the renewed partnership is “a perfect match, especially considering our shared commitment to commemorating Australia’s most hard-working sector and thus, ultimately helping to advance their prospects via this prestigious national recognition,” said Steve Loe, managing director of Precedent Productions.

“Now more than ever is the time to shine a spotlight on Australia’s most resilient and inspiring small businesses and Nine Ad Manager’s backing of our Champion Awards programmes is pivotal in this sense,” adds Loe.

Both the Women’s and Trades-focussed programmes will see FREE online entries open from late April and 2024 Champions announced in late August. 2024 marks the third consecutive year of the Australian Women’s Small Business Champion Awards and the second year of the Australian Trades Small Business Champion Awards.




