Nikon & Bastion Help Make Your Creations “Something” In First Collaboration

Nikon Australia and Bastion’s first collaboration, the ‘Make it Something’ platform, is the next evolution for the brand, unpacking the creator spirit.

The ‘why’ behind every play and the motivation to move forward. With more ways of ‘exhibiting’ work than ever, this campaign celebrates putting the work in to get the work out.

An eclectic group of creators, from cosplayers to car enthusiasts, shark divers and streamers, explore the driving forces behind their art – powered by the ultimate tool: a Nikon Z Series.

The social campaign is supported by retail partner activity across the country.